NEWBURY RACECOURSE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

15 September 2021

NEWBURY RACECOURSE PLC

(the "Racecourse" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR shareholding

The Company has been notified that Dominic J Burke, a non-executive Director of the Company, has acquired 71,225 Ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company ('Shares') on 15thSeptember 2021 at a price of GBP 8.005 per Share. Dominic J Burke has a resultant interest of 208,590 Shares, representing 6.23 per cent of the Company's issued share capital.

PDMR/CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSON PURCHASE DATE NUMBER OF SHARES PURCHASED PRICE PAID PER SHARE (£) RESULTANT INTEREST IN SHARES (Director and associated person) Dominic J Burke 2021-09-15 71,225 8.005 208,590

The following notification, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, gives further detail.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Dominic J Burke 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director (Chairman) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Newbury Racecourse Plc b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800ENEU6DQVYTNO49 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary Shares of 10p each Identification code GB0002910429 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) GBP 8.005 Volume(s) 71,225 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 71,225



GBP 8.005 Price e) Date of the transaction 2021-09-15 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

