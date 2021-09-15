UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), a leading global provider of HCM, payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions, announced today that Auchan, one of the world's largest food retailers and a UKG customer since 2015, is expanding its UKG footprint with UKG Dimensions to enhance operational efficiency and improve schedule accuracy for its 68,0000 employees in France.

Auchan brings together "phygital" (physical and digital) food retail formats including supermarkets, hypermarkets, mini markets, home delivery, and click and collect in 13 countries across Europe, Asia, and Africa.

In France, Auchan needed an efficient scheduling solution to ensure the right people with the right skills are in place to serve customers at all times. The company chose Dimensions to optimize medium- and long-term forecasts and scheduling via artificial intelligence in order to improve operational efficiency and optimize personnel management. Based on historical data, Auchan will forecast demand and purchasing habits up to 12 months in advance. In collaboration with UKG technology partner Widget Brain, that data will be integrated into Dimensions, allowing Auchan to strategically schedule teams with up to 95% accuracy.

Additionally, with a wide variety of jobs such as butchers and bakers that require specific qualifications, store managers will be able to track skills, certifications, and assignments for employees across all Auchan locations in France. Advanced scheduling capabilities will further allow managers to schedule certain employees to different departments within the same Auchan location to meet fluctuating customer demand.

"Dimensions responds with agility, which is essential to our short- and long-term operational planning," said Olivier Fache, director of organization and planning at Auchan. "The combination of analytics, automation, and optimization will result in organizational flexibility and simplification in support of our strategic 2022 business plan, which emphasizes improved efficiency and agility and requires us to be reactive and flexible as consumer expectations continue to evolve."

Another key factor for selecting Dimensions is the solution's mobile-friendly user experience.

"Currently, requests for time off or schedule changes are done manually and it takes time. With the Dimensions app, managers will be able to approve these requests in real time and employees will be able to access this information on their smartphone as easily as they access their bank or other applications. It's important for us to provide a more convenient and practical experience for our employees with this new solution," said Fache.

The deployment of Dimensions is the next step in Auchan's digital HR transformation. In 2015, Auchan automated its HR processes and digitized HR documentation management with UKG HR Service Delivery

"For decades, Auchan has been at the forefront of the modern grocery experience, leveraging technology and innovation to reinvent how consumers shop to fit their personal preferences," said Peter Harte, group vice president, EMEA at UKG. "Now, with Dimensions, Auchan will create a more meaningful and empowering employee experience that similarly matches their expectations while leveraging best-in-class scheduling and forecasting capabilities to achieve operational excellence."

About Auchan

About UKG

At UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), our purpose is people. Built from a merger that created one of the largest cloud companies in the world, UKG believes organizations succeed when they focus on their people. As a leading global provider of HCM, payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions, UKG delivers award-winning Pro, Dimensions, and Ready solutions to help tens of thousands of organizations across geographies and in every industry drive better business outcomes, improve HR effectiveness, streamline the payroll process, and help make work a better, more connected experience for everyone. UKG has 13,000 employees around the globe and is known for an inclusive workplace culture. The company has earned numerous awards for culture, products, and services, including consecutive years on Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For list. To learn more, visit ukg.com

About Auchan in France

Multiformat and phygital retailer Auchan Retail brings together, in France, all food retail formats, physical hypermarkets, proximity and ultra-proximity and digital drives and home delivery, in stores or relay points. The company has 622 points of sale and 68,000 employees. It recorded more than 336 million visits to its stores or to its merchant sites in 2020.

