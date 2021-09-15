Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2021) - AgriCann Solutions Corp. (the "Company" or "AgriCann"), a rapidly expanding full-service premium Cannabis nursery and craft industry supplier and retailer, is pleased to announce the appointment of Timothy Tombe as Chief Operating Officer and a director. Mr. Chris MacPherson has resigned his directorship and the Company thanks Chris for his support and participation during its formative stage.

Mr. Tombe is co-founder and a former director of Valens AgriTech Ltd. and its parent company The Valens Company, a leading manufacturer of cannabis products. He founded Advantage Microbial Solutions in 2008 to provide microbiological materials to the viticulture industry, and a wide variety of organically certified material for the agriculture and hydroponic industry.

On June 25 2021, AgriCann announced entering into a binding Letter of Intent to acquire 100% of Advantage Microbial Solutions for closing consideration of $3.5 million via the issue of 7,000,000 common shares (see news release), expected to close in Q4 2021. Mr. Tombe is currently also an insider of AgriCann by virtue of his ownership of 14.83% of the issued and outstanding shares of AgriCann, which would increase to 21.45% upon conversion of the principal amount of the entire issue of CDs and exercise of associated warrants, but before the pending acquisitions are completed.

About AgriCann Solutions Corp.

AgriCann Solutions Corp. is a "Reporting Issuer" created as result of a statutory plan of arrangement completed by The Valens Company in 2015. AgriCann operates wholly owned subsidiary Craft Nurseries Canada Inc. ("CNC"), licensed under the Cannabis Act and Cannabis Regulations effective May 21, 2021 to produce and sell unique premium cannabis and hemp genetics, including clones, pre-veg and veg plants, to licensed producers and cannabis retail stores. AgriCann is currently executing an aggressive buy-and-build roll-up strategy with several share-exchange acquisitions pending completion (see our June 25 2021 news release). AgriCann currently has 13,480,758 common shares outstanding.

