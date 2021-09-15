Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Ressource drei- bis viermal so groß wie vermutet?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QHMX ISIN: CA53946V1076 Ticker-Symbol: 6YX 
Frankfurt
15.09.21
15:38 Uhr
0,025 Euro
-0,007
-20,63 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LOBE SCIENCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LOBE SCIENCES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LOBE SCIENCES
LOBE SCIENCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LOBE SCIENCES LTD0,025-20,63 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.