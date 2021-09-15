Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2021) - Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (CSE: SIXW) (OTCQB: SIXWF) (FSE: AHUH) ("Sixth Wave", "SIXW" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on expected production capacities of its Affinity System (the "System") for purification of cannabinoids.

Ongoing refinement of bead formulations, which has been undertaken concurrently with the finalization of Standard Operating Procedures and Affinity machine production, has resulted in an increase in expected production capacity for the Company's Affinity System.

Affinity bead capacities in excess of 800mg of cannabinoids per kilogram of Affinity beads have been achieved in repeated testing using multiple pre-production lots of beads, and at multiple column sizes. These increased capacities allow for significantly increased capacity of the System with reduced System size/complexity, overall footprint, and cost of operation. Consistent, and repeatable loading capacity across different column sizes and configurations indicate stability of the process and the potential to scale up the size of Affinity Systems to meet any customer demand.

Based on current standard operating procedures, the baseline System is now expected to be capable of processing approximately 14kg of high purity distillate every 10hrs of operation, or in excess of 30kg/day, representing a significant increase over the System's previously announced 20kg/day production capacity. Customers should expect some variations in performance due to variations in input materials though the System will retain flexibility to optimize for each installation's unique operation.

"This increased Affinity bead capacity will yield numerous benefits beyond the obvious increase in production yields," noted Dr. Jon Gluckman, President & CEO of Sixth Wave, "This will also result in significantly reduced ethanol usage which will facilitate an easier installation, reduced safety and site certification concerns, reduced solvent recovery requirements, and overall implementation for our customers."

Affinity nanotechnology bead production has successfully been transitioned to a larger scale production reactor in the Company's Proving Lab. The batch record has been finalized and is under safety and waste disposal qualification with the Company's toll manufacturer. Pilot production activities will begin at the toll manufacturer once the qualification has been completed. The manufacturer will validate the production at a scale similar to that of the Proving Lab reactor and then transition to a larger scale production reactor which will be capable of yielding upwards of 300kg of Affinity polymer per day (enough beads to fill over 35 Affinity Systems).

The Affinity beads have undergone repeated loading and unloading cycles and show no material changes in performance. To date, no contaminants have been found to poison or otherwise influence the overall purification process when following the standard operating procedures (SOP) indicating the potential for long-term usability unlike other resins and in particular chromatography media.

About Sixth Wave

Sixth Wave is a nanotechnology company with patented technologies that focus on extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using highly specialized Molecularly Imprinted Polymers (MIPs). The Company is in the process of a commercial rollout of its Affinity cannabinoid purification system, as well as IXOS®, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry. The Company is also in the development stages of a rapid diagnostic test for viruses under the Accelerated MIPs (AMIPS) label.

Sixth Wave can design, develop and commercialize MIP solutions across a broad spectrum of industries. The company is focused on nanotechnology architectures that are highly relevant for the detection and separation of viruses, biogenic amines, and other pathogens, for which the Company has products at various stages of development.

For more information about Sixth Wave, please visit our website at: www.sixthwave.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Jonathan Gluckman"

Jonathan Gluckman, Ph.D., President & CEO

For information, please contact the Company:

Phone: (801) 582-0559

E-mail: info@sixthwave.com

Cautionary Notes

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" including possible statements regarding the planned use of proceeds and performance of the IXOS®, Affinity, and AMIPs technologies. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future events or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual events or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In particular, successful development and commercialization of the IXOS®, Affinity, or AMIPs technologies are subject to the risk that they may not prove to be successful, the uncertainty of medical product development, the uncertainty of timing or availability of required regulatory approvals, lack of track record of developing products for certain applications and the need for additional capital to carry out product development activities. The value of any products ultimately developed could be negatively impacted if patents are not granted. The Company has not yet applied for regulatory approval for the use of this product from any regulatory agency.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/96617.