FinTech Sandbox: Mass Fintech Hub Launches First Series of Virtual Programs at Boston FinTech Week 2021

Educational and Partnership Events Highlight Organization's Dedication to Building an Inclusive and Dynamic Fintech Ecosystem in Massachusetts

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / The newly launched Mass Fintech Hub , a public-private partnership dedicated to making the Commonwealth a global leader in fintech, today announced three new virtual events that will be featured at this year's Boston FinTech Week (September 28 - October 1, 2021), the leading fintech conference in Massachusetts. These include the Mass Fintech Hub Fintech Career Fair , Fintech Forum and an Angel Investor Education Series. Each represents key pillars of the organization's programming and provides educational and business opportunities for students, educators, investors, entrepreneurs and nonprofit and public sector professionals.

"This year's Boston FinTech Week not only features some of the leading voices in fintech across financial services, but is also home to new forums to learn, network and build great relationships as our thriving community continues to grow," said Sarah Biller , Co-founder of FinTech Sandbox and a member of the Mass Fintech Hub. "By bringing together these great leaders to discuss the new era of fintech, we are also making great strides in promoting financial inclusion and sustainability to ensure that anyone can have access to financial services."

Additional details about the Mass Fintech Hub programming during Boston FinTech Week:

Mass Fintech Hub Career Fair (September 28. 2021: 2:30 - 4:30 p.m.): A virtual career fair that will bring together several industry partners and startups, 50-100 students and 10-20 faculty members from Massachusetts academic institutions to meet, learn and network to help students jumpstart their fintech careers. To sign up, please visit the registration page here .

Mass Fintech Forum (September 29, 2021: 1:30 - 2:30 p.m.) : A panel of partnered enterprises and fintech companies will discuss the successes, challenges and significance of partnerships, among other topics. To sign up, please visit the registration page here .

Angel Investor Education Series (September 29, 2021: 5:35 - 6:35 p.m.): A panelist discussion for accredited investors, in which successful angel investors will share stories of how they got started, how they source and vet deals, and lessons they learned along the way.

Boston FinTech Week returns for its fourth year from September 28 - October 1, 2021. This illuminating, virtual four-day event consists of keynotes, panel discussions and fireside chats centered on the modern fintech landscape. It is presented by FinTech Sandbox , a nonprofit enabling innovation in the financial sector, with strong support and involvement from the Mass Fintech Hub (an initiative under FinTech Sandbox).

The conference will host dozens of speakers from prominent financial organizations and fintech companies including Fidelity , Flywire , MassMutual and Silicon Valley Bank , among many others, for thousands of attendees, spanning entrepreneurs, senior financial services executives, data providers, venture capitalists, academics, students, regulators and media members from across the country and globe.

Co-chaired by Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy, and Mike Fanning , Head of MassMutual U.S., the Massachusetts Fintech Working Group established the Mass Fintech Hub , a Massachusetts-based and led initiative to strengthen the Commonwealth's fintech ecosystem and drive continued success and growth for the industry.

"This exceptional programming will provide great opportunities for anyone - the early-stage fintech startup founder, high-powered investor or student interested in a career in fintech," said Fanning. "We look forward to providing the attendees with the opportunities to connect with and learn from the leaders and innovators building the future of financial services."

Register for free for Boston FinTech Week here . For more information on the Mass Fintech Hub, please visit: www.massfintechhub.com ; stay up to date on recent developments and relevant content on Twitter at @MassFintechHub , and LinkedIn .

About the Mass Fintech Hub

The Mass Fintech Hub is a public-private partnership comprising a network of Fintech leaders, financial experts, academics, public sector leaders and venture capitalists who empower Fintech startups to achieve success around the world. The initiative supports the Fintech ecosystem through programs that attract investment, talent, collaboration and encourage regulatory innovation. The Mass Fintech Hub stimulates activity and connections, creates opportunities and aligns key stakeholders for a better entrepreneurial environment that supports Fintech startups in all development stages. Learn more here: www.massfintechhub.com/contact-us/ .

