The ARM-Harith Cities and Climate Transition Fund will feature public and private finance, according to the joint venture behind it.Renewable energy projects will be eligible for a slice of a hoped-for $250 million fund which is being launched to finance "urban climate infrastructure" in West Africa. The credit facility is being set up by the ARM-Harith Infrastructure Investments Ltd joint venture established by Nigerian financial services business Asset & Resource Management Holding Co Ltd, and Johannesburg-based private equity firm Harith General Partners. A press release issued today to publicize ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...