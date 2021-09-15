Medius Appoints Jim Lucier as Chief Executive Officer to Lead the Business Through Next Stage of Growth

Chief Marketing Officer Kim Albrecht bolsters leadership team

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius, a leading provider of spend management solutions, announces the appointment of Jim Lucier as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Per Åkerberg, who has been the Chief Executive Officer since 2015, will join the Medius Board of Directors.

Lucier brings a wealth of expertise to this role, having served in several senior leadership capacities, most recently as President of SAP Concur, the leading travel and expense solution. Prior to that, Lucier served as Chief Revenue Officer for North America and Chief Services Officer for SAP Concur driving SAP Concur's global growth.

After seven years with the company, Per Åkerberg will join the Medius Board of Directors. During his tenure, Åkerberg played a pivotal role in helping lead the organization through some of its most significant growth.

"It has been a privilege to lead Medius the last seven years. After significant reflection, I concluded that the time is right for someone else to lead Medius on the next phase of its growth journey," said Åkerberg. "Jim is the right leader for the next stage of growth for Medius given his experience leading global software organizations coupled with his strong understanding of the category. I look forward to seeing the company continue to evolve and grow under his leadership."

"Customers are under increasing pressures to optimize company spend across all sources and categories as they respond to the demands of an ever-changing digital and global economy," said Lucier. "Medius addresses these pressing customer challenges, and we have the opportunity to build Medius into the leading global provider of spend management solutions. It's an exciting opportunity to lead this next phase of growth. I want to personally thank Per for all he's done to set Medius up for continued global success."

Lucier joined SAP Concur in 2008 and held a series of executive roles, including GM for the Federal Government Business unit, Chief Services Officer, overseeing the Services, Support and Customer Experience teams, Chief Revenue Officer for North America overseeing the Sales team, and subsequently the role of President.

Additionally, Kim Albrecht joins Medius as the new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Albrecht is a seasoned software marketing leader with a strong track record of innovation, creativity, and growth acceleration in B2B SaaS companies. She joins Medius from SAP, where she led solution area marketing.

"Kim is a highly-experienced, talented, strong business leader with a proven track record of building brands," said Åkerberg. "With her extensive marketing experience, we're confident that she will help propel Medius to the next level."

The appointment of Jim Lucier follows a thorough recruitment process overseen by a special Hiring Committee of the Board using the global recruitment company Egon Zehnder, which saw a wide variety of exceptional candidates vetted and interviewed across Sweden, the UK and the US.

Lucier and Albrecht join Medius during a season of recognition and accomplishment. Earlier this year, Medius won the Fintech Breakthrough Award for Best Procure-to-Pay Software and was recognized as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant. Additionally, Medius reported strong 2020 performance that included a 49% increase in new sales - despite the challenging macro environment.

