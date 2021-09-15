Second Drill Expected October 1

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2021) - David H. Brett, President & CEO, EnGold Mines Ltd., (TSXV: EGM) ("EnGold" or the "Company") reports that drilling at its 100% owned Lac La Hache Copper Gold Property in the Cariboo region of BC commenced September 10th. A 175 metre hole at the Road Gold Zone is complete with follow up drilling there pending assay results. The drill has now commenced drilling at the Ann North alkalic porphyry target where a series of deeper, 800m - 1000m drill holes are planned.

Previously, NQ core drilling at Road Gold was hampered by highly broken ground conditions caused by the strong faulting and alteration associated with the gold-copper-silver mineralization. R21-04 was successfully competed using HQ drill rods, cutting below hole R21-03, including the 7.5 gpt gold assay (over 1.5 m core length) cut at the bottom of that hole. The new hole has intersected similar strong potassic alteration with several hydrothermally brecciated and fractured zones with narrow quartz veins. Sampling is in progress, assays pending.

The drill has been moved to Ann North Prospect where interpretation of geological, geochemical and geophysical data from historical shallow drilling indicates mineralization (including 234.1 m grading 0.24% copper and .34 gpt gold in Hole AN04-19) projects to depth. AN21-02 will test this target.

"It's good to be back drilling at Lac La Hache," said EnGold President and CEO David Brett. "Our bold new strategy to target deeper porphyry mineralization is unfolding and we expect to be adding a second drill in the coming weeks."

Rob Shives P.Geo., VP Exploration and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.

About EnGold

EnGold is a Vancouver-based copper, gold, silver, magnetite exploration company focused solely on its 100% owned Lac La Hache property in the Cariboo region of BC which hosts the Spout Copper Deposit, the Aurizon Gold Deposit and the G1 Copper Deposit and other targets within a large porphyry mineralizing system. With world class infrastructure at its doorstep, Lac La Hache is a great location to be exploring.

