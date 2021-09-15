Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.09.2021
Breaking News: Ressource drei- bis viermal so groß wie vermutet?!
WKN: 896516 ISIN: GB0003452173 Ticker-Symbol: FGR 
Tradegate
15.09.21
13:43 Uhr
0,985 Euro
-0,035
-3,43 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9851,02016:04
0,9951,01016:03
15.09.2021 | 15:58
FIRSTGROUP PLC - Notice of 2022 Bond Redemption

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Notice of 2022 Bond Redemption

London, September 15

Redemption Notice

NOTICE TO THE HOLDERS OF
FIRSTGROUP PLC (Registered Number: SC157176) (the "Issuer")

£325,000,000 5.250 per cent. Bonds due 2022 (ISIN: XS0859438557)
(the "Bonds" and the holders thereof, the "Bondholders")

REDEMPTION AT THE OPTION OF THE ISSUER

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the Bondholders that, pursuant to the redemption Notice dated 31 August 2021, the price at which the Issuer will fully redeem all of the Bonds outstanding on 17 September 2021 is £1,060.39 per £1,000 in principal amount of the Bonds. Accrued interest will also be paid.

This notice is given by
FIRSTGROUP PLC
Dated: 15 September 2021

© 2021 PR Newswire
