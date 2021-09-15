FIRSTGROUP PLC - Notice of 2022 Bond Redemption

Redemption Notice

NOTICE TO THE HOLDERS OF

FIRSTGROUP PLC (Registered Number: SC157176) (the "Issuer")

£325,000,000 5.250 per cent. Bonds due 2022 (ISIN: XS0859438557)

(the "Bonds" and the holders thereof, the "Bondholders")

REDEMPTION AT THE OPTION OF THE ISSUER

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the Bondholders that, pursuant to the redemption Notice dated 31 August 2021, the price at which the Issuer will fully redeem all of the Bonds outstanding on 17 September 2021 is £1,060.39 per £1,000 in principal amount of the Bonds. Accrued interest will also be paid.

This notice is given by

FIRSTGROUP PLC

Dated: 15 September 2021