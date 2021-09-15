FIRSTGROUP PLC - Notice of 2022 Bond Redemption
PR Newswire
London, September 15
Redemption Notice
NOTICE TO THE HOLDERS OF
FIRSTGROUP PLC (Registered Number: SC157176) (the "Issuer")
£325,000,000 5.250 per cent. Bonds due 2022 (ISIN: XS0859438557)
(the "Bonds" and the holders thereof, the "Bondholders")
REDEMPTION AT THE OPTION OF THE ISSUER
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the Bondholders that, pursuant to the redemption Notice dated 31 August 2021, the price at which the Issuer will fully redeem all of the Bonds outstanding on 17 September 2021 is £1,060.39 per £1,000 in principal amount of the Bonds. Accrued interest will also be paid.
This notice is given by
FIRSTGROUP PLC
Dated: 15 September 2021
FIRSTGROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de