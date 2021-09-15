LOUIS XIII COGNAC: Louis XIII Cognac Presents The Louis XIII Mysteries, a Groundbreaking New Gaming Concept

LOUIS XIII launches its first game and offers a chance for players to win an exclusive curated experience.

The LOUIS XIII Mysteries premieres in the US on mysteries.louisxiii-cognac.com

An experiential game

PARIS, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LOUIS XIII Cognac breaks new grounds and enters the world of gaming with The LOUIS XIII Mysteries, an online game launching on the US website this September. The LOUIS XIII Mysteries is a modern concept in which players are challenged to find hidden codes to answer the game's 13 puzzles. Players who successfully complete all 13 puzzles will be entered into a prize draw.

Designed to be engaging, educational and immersive, the game focuses on themes related to the history of LOUIS XIII, alongside its tasting ritual and the brand in general. Each code entered correctly will unlock a fascinating piece of information about the brand and will take players one step closer to entering the draw and winning an exclusive LOUIS XIII experience.

Accessible on the homepage of the LOUIS XIII website, players will have six weeks to try their luck and apply their cognac knowledge to solve the series of conundrums. During this period, players will be able to dip in and out of the game, with play resuming from where they stopped.

An exceptional prize

Every player who correctly solves all 13 puzzles will be entered into a prize draw for a chance to win an exclusive curated LOUIS XIII experience.

The winners will be awarded an exclusive culinary and LOUIS XIII experience for two.

Following a US launch in September, The LOUIS XIII Mysteries game will roll out worldwide, and at the end of the year, LOUIS XIII will unveil a second edition with a brand-new set of 13 puzzles and prizes.

The US LOUIS XIII Mysteries game is limited to age 21+.

Sharing a cognac moment digitally

The LOUIS XIII Mysteries game was created by Numberly, one of the French pioneer agencies in the advert game technology for the past 15 years. The game is defined by slick monochromatic visuals and an enigmatic character, and the monochrome graphics create a disruptive, unexpected feel. The design offers players a new, engaging experience of LOUIS XIII that breaks with the traditional aesthetics of cognac culture.

For full digital integration, the game has been optimized for mobile and is shareable with the players' online community. Every time a player finds a code and successfully completes a puzzle, they can share their progress on social media.

LOUIS XIII, a forward-thinking brand

Always thinking a century ahead, LOUIS XIII continues to create for the future. The LOUIS XIII Mysteries is a modern concept, which positions LOUIS XIII in a new digital arena and establishes innovative ways to interact with the LOUIS XIII community and connect with new audiences. Inviting players to engage with the brand's identity, The LOUIS XIII Mysteries immerses them in a gaming universe, which presents a new, singular experience of LOUIS XIII.

ABOUT LOUIS XIII COGNAC:

Think a century ahead. Each decanter is the life achievement of generations of Cellar Masters. Since its origins in 1874, each generation of Cellar Master selects from our cellars the most precious eaux-de-vie for LOUIS XIII. Today, Cellar Master Baptiste Loiseau is setting aside our finest eaux-de-vie as a legacy to his successors for the coming century. LOUIS XIII is an exquisite blend sourced from Grande Champagne, the first cru of the Cognac region. The legendary decanters have been mouth-blown by some of the most skilled master craftsmen for generations. LOUIS XIII features exceptional aromas evoking myrrh, honey, dried roses, plum, honeysuckle, cigar box, leather, figs and passion fruit.

