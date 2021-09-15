Leader in Biomaterial expertise, Infinity BiologiX, increases global footprint and capabilities with expansion into Europe with key acquisition

IBX, a global leader in biobanking, bioprocessing and analytics, has acquired UK based biospecimen storage specialists Roylance Pharma.

"We are excited to welcome the Roylance Pharma team into the IBX family. Combining our two great organisations serves to strengthen the support we provide our clients whilst accelerating our already impressive growth on an international scale," said Robin Grimwood, Infinity BiologiX CEO.

"The team and capabilities within Roylance Pharma perfectly complement those within IBX. Establishing a solid biobanking and bioprocessing hub in the UK servicing Europe, reinforces not only the IBX strategy and mission but also our proposition to clients and commitment to providing world leading biomaterial services," said Grimwood.

Benedict Roylance, Co-Founder of Roylance Pharma, said "Joining Roylance Pharma and IBX is a natural fit that will benefit both groups of clients and teams. Expanding our reach internationally and sharing the wealth of expertise within both businesses means we can drive further growth and offer greater support in our clients' research projects."

Marieanne Miller, Co-Founder of Roylance Pharma said "We're excited to bring the Roylance Pharma teams expertise into IBX. With decades of combined experience in MHRA licenced stability storage, biostorage, on site servicing and photostability testing behind us this acquisition will enable us to offer our clients the same high level of attention across a wider range of services."

"Many research and development projects operate internationally and through this rapid expansion IBX is well placed to provide quality assurance and control with consistent SOPs across regions. As we have just celebrated our first year as IBX (previously RUCDR) I am enormously proud to lay another important piece of our foundation. We look forward to leveraging this footprint expansion as we continue to prove IBXs commitment to our clients' success," said Grimwood.

About Infinity BiologiX (IBX): IBX is a market-disrupting next-generation central laboratory supporting academia, government, and industry. IBX provides global sample collection, processing, storage, and analytical services integrated with scientific and technical support in both the research and clinical arenas. As a leader in biomaterials, IBX provides support to the development of diagnostics, therapeutics, and research in the genomics, precision, and regenerative medicine arenas. IBX previously operated as RUCDR Infinite Biologics before spinning off from Rutgers University-New Brunswick in August 2020.

About Roylance Pharma: Roylance Pharma are UK based specialists in biobanking and stability storage of pharmaceutical and biological samples with combined experience of over 50 years specifically in sample storage services. Processes have been built from the ground up with state-of-the-art facilities, validation, SOP's and quality systems. Roylance Storage place emphasis on the highest standard of customer service with client relationships grounded on honesty, trust and integrity.

