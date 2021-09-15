Reports And Data: Mulch Films Market Revenue Continues Upward Trend Owing To Rapidly Inclining Global Food Demand: Reports and Data

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reports and Data has published its latest report titled "Global Mulch Films Market, By Product Type, By Raw Material, By Crop Type, and By Region Forecast to 2028."

According to latest analysis by RND, the global mulch films market size was USD 4,123.6 Million in 2020, which is projected to reach USD 6,672.2 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, 2021-2028.

Rising demand for biodegradable mulches globally due to ease of use and rising focus on eco-friendly materials and sustainable agriculture practices are some key growth driving factors

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Mulching is technique used in agriculture that entails covering soil with special films to prevent crop and soil contamination from atmospheric agents. Atmospheric agents can dry the ground, deteriorate fruit quality and displace fertilizers. Mulching enables creation of ideal conditions for plants and crops to grow and enhances quality and increase yield. Mulches are used to restrict soil breakdown, enhance soil quality, increase moisture and temperature, as well as to restrain weed growth and pests infestation. This solution serves well in regions, countries, and areas with limited arable land and water-related challenges as well as in regular and commercial farming set-ups.

Biodegradable mulches are becoming increasingly more preferred over plastic alternatives as biodegradable mulches do not require to be disposed of toward the end of seasons, unlike plastic mulches, which are entirely non-biodegradable. Biodegradable mulches are produced from bioplastic raw material created by complexing starch with polyesters. Biodegradable mulch films offer a major advantage over traditional PE mulch films as these mulches do not ideally need to be removed from the field at the end of the crop cycle. Eco-friendly and organic mulches do not have much negative impact on the area, soil, or the environment.

However, biodegradable and non-biodegradable mulches do not decompose 100 percent, but plastic mulches are required to comply with standards and regulations. Increasing focus on reducing environmental impact is a major factor driving demand for more eco-friendly products and sustainable agriculture practices. Urgent need to cater to rising food demand is driven by rapid increase in global population, rising disposable income among consumers and changing dietary preferences and eating patterns, high demand for more quality food products, as well as need to enhance crop, vegetable, and fruit yield are other key factors driving revenue growth of the global mulch films market. In addition, this trend is also expected to continue over the forecast period.

Non-biodegradable mulch films are relatively costlier, need to be changed each year, and the previous year's mulches be removed or disposed of. Both processes, removal and deployment, incur certain costs and labor requirement each season. These are some key factors expected to restrain deployment of plastic mulches to a certain extent, especially in countries that have stringent regulations related to disposal of plastic wastes.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Social distancing and restrictions severely disrupted businesses and operations

Lockdowns caused disruptions in transportation and logistics

Impacted manufacturing activities and mining operations globally

Took a toll on economy of various countries

Caused sudden and drastic downturn in economic activity

Disrupted agriculture, fisheries, dairy, and other sectors

Caused loss of employment and financial crisis

Supply impacts were further compounded owing to reduced disposable income

Emergence of variants continue to cause concerns and impact normal routines

Biodegradable mulches most widely used:

Biodegradable mulch films segment dominated the non-biodegradable segment in terms of revenue contribution to the global market in 2020. Black mulches are the most widely used type of biodegradable mulch films owing to benefits in preventing sunlight from scorching the soil, enabling better weed control, and preventing evaporation of groundwater.

LLDPE more preferred mulch material:

The Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) segment accounted for largest revenue share among the raw material segments in 2020. Majority of commercially used plastic mulches are produced from LLDPE, owing to properties such as good root zone maintenance, soil structure improvement, better weed control, soil moisture regulation, and pest deterrence.

Fruits & vegetables segment leads among crop types:

Fruits & vegetables segment dominated other crop type segments in the global mulch Films market with a revenue share of 47.1% in 2020 Mulch films are effective in controlling weeds that feed off water and nutrients induced in soil. This enables healthier root and plant growth, improved yield, reduced labor, and reduced need for application of herbicides.

Europe market hampered by stringent regulations:

The market in Europe accounted for a moderate revenue share in the global market in 2020. Deployment of more modern farming techniques and solutions and stringent governmental regulations regarding certain materials and thicknesses of mulches used in the agriculture sector in countries in the region are key factors driving market revenue growth.

Asia Pacific registers fastest revenue growth:

Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share among the regional markets in the global mulch films market in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period. Major revenue contribution to the Asia Pacific market continues to come in from China and India respectively, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Major Companies in the Report:

Dow Chemical Company

Novamont SPA

RKW Group

British Polythene Industries PLC

BASF SE

Armando Alvarez Group

Berry Global Inc.

Ab Rani Plast Oy

AEP Industries Inc.

AL-Pack Enterprises Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global mulch films market on the basis of product type, raw material, crop type, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021-2028)

Non-biodegradable Mulch Films



a. Clear Mulch Films





b. Black Mulch Films





c. Colored Mulch Films





d. Others



Biodegradable Mulch Films

Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021-2028)

Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE)



High-density Polyethylene ((HDPE)



Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE)



Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA)



Polylactic Acid (PLA)



Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)



Others

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021-2028)

Fruits & Vegetables



Grains & Oilseeds



Flowers & Plants

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021-2028)

North America



a. U.S.





b. Canada



Europe



a. Germany





b. U.K.





c. France





d. Italy





e. Spain





f. BENELUX





g. Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



a. China





b. India





c. Japan





d. South Korea





e. Rest of APAC



Latin America



a. Brazil





b. Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

a. Saudi Arabia





b. South Africa





c. UAE





d. Rest of MEA

Some points on how the report benefits stakeholders:

The reports include historical (2018-2020) and forecast (2021-2028) data points, revenues, and CAGR in table, figure, and chart formats, with detailed and qualitative, supporting written information for each.

Revenue break-up is provided for each segment in these formats for global, regional, and for each country in the respective region for each year between 2018 and 2028.

The report contains insights regarding growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, company profiles, strategic developments, expansion details, product launches, and various other aspects related to the market.

The report contains data and information on customers, competitors, vendors/distributors, and other players and in the global marketplace.

Market research analysis is vital for all crucial business strategies and can aid in numerous ways and to provide a clearer understanding about strategies being deployed by competitors, product launches, competitive analysis, technological advancements and various other factors that enhance sales of a firm or perhaps provide insights to focus on merger and acquisition as a strategy or enter into strategic agreements or joint ventures etc.

The report contains company profiles of the top companies operating in the market along with their respective revenue and operating segments, geographical reach, market footprint, headquarters, growth rates, recent developments, product /services, expansion strategies, investments in expansion, and more.

