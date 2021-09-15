Mymasterwar Gaming Ecosystem: MyMasterWar Announces Raising Funding to Build the Project for the Seed and Private Rounds

HANOI, VIETNAM / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / MyMasterWar's team has stated that in early September 2021, they would raise funding to build the project for the seed and private rounds. MyMasterWar is a popular game in many countries across the world, notably in Vietnam and Asia. There are two types of tokens in the game: fungible tokens and non-fungible tokens (NFT).

The NFT game MyMasterWar is quite similar to traditional games. The difference is that the game incorporates blockchain technology in addition to "play to earn" and profit-sharing. Players may have fun while also profiting from the game.

Metaverse

The game's second installment will take place in the future in which humans travel through space and time to create their own virtual metaverse empires. Players will no longer be able to play the game using standard devices such as computers or mobile phones; instead, they will enter a 3D virtual world and turn into gods with limitless might and the capacity to create and conquer new planets.

The second part of MyMasterWar brings a whole new world to the game. Because the team behind MyMasterWar understands how important these elements are to a player's overall experience and ability to excel in the game, they have tokenized these generals and game commodities, enabling players to really experience the game and control them eternally and openly.

Although the new meta is rolling in the gaming environment is still where most of the MAT tokens are spent. The team includes professionals with extensive experience in information technology, game publishing, and blockchain.

The team is well-known in Vietnam. Because the development team and founder each hold 10% of tokens and the token is kept safe in smart contracts (with only 5% released during the distribution period), the firm has no authority to manipulate the price.

So Close to Perfection

Winning wars, taking strongholds, selling NFT generals on the market, or simply encouraging others to join the game may all help players profit. Players do not need to buy anything to start playing straight away. The players' chances of generating more money are increased by purchasing NFT generals or gaming items.

During the recent Hakathon, MyMasterWar overcame over 50 different NFT games to win second place right behind Axie Infinity for the next unicorn game of the new generation. NFT games are taking the world by storm and MyMasterWar is so close to perfection.

This goes to show that MyMasterWar is taking the world by storm. It's fun, has a captivating plot and you don't even realize you're already racking up your MAT tokens.

HUB Global and mentors Trung Nguyen CEO Axie Infinity, Loi Luu Co-founder Kyber Network, Long Vuong Founder Tomochain, Henry Tran Founder Hub Global, Tuan Pham Chairman of TFI Accelerator, Thanh Dao CEO LaunchZone are pleased to announce that MyMasterWar has received strategic investment and comprehensive advice.

The team intends to gather funds and release the game in September. Visit the official website for additional information and updates on MyMasterWar and its new metaverse: https://mymasterwar.com/

