Saatva, Inc.: Go Back to School With Saatva

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Saatva , the Smarter Luxury Sleep company, is passionate about delivering quality rest and comfort to sleepers of all ages. With the recent addition of a dual-sided, organic Crib Mattress to its curated range of made-to-order mattresses, Saatva now offers a full collection of eco-friendly and organic sleep essentials for babies, toddlers, college-bound students and everyone in between. In addition to its mattresses for newborns to young teens, Saatva's collection also includes mattress toppers, organic sheets, duvets and comforters in Twin XL sizes that have been specifically designed for dorm roomliving and kids' rooms.

Mattresses for babies, toddlers, and teens

Saatva's collection for children is manufactured using high-grade natural, nontoxic and eco-friendly materials.

"Healthy, quality sleep is essential for growing bodies. That's why Saatva created mattresses for young sleepers that are hypoallergenic, cool, and supportive, to give them a quality sleep experience during the most important developmental period of their lives." Ron Rudzin, CEO, Saatva.

Saatva's organic crib mattress is crafted with two levels of firmness to support every stage of a baby's growth from 0 to 4 years. Its reversible design adapts to the sleep needs of a growing child, with double-firm support for babies on one side and firm support for toddlers on the other. This made-to-order mattress comes in one standard crib size, 28" x 52", and includes a set of breathable, organic cotton fitted sheets for an extra layer of protection and comfort.

Its breathable, GOTS-certified organic cotton cover uses a safe, eco-friendly, water-repellent treatment to make accidents and spills easy to clean and is protected with Guardin®, a botanical antimicrobial treatment. Under the cover, the mattress contains Cradle-to-Cradle GOLD certified natural latex and recycled steel coils to provide cooling comfort and great edge support. Additionally, the mattress is GREENGUARD Gold-certified to be free of harmful emissions, formaldehyde, chemical flame retardants, and VOCs, so it doesn't give off potentially harmful gases or odors.

Saatva's Crib Mattress , a dual-sided organic and nontoxic crib mattress for little ones, $445

Saatva also handcrafts and delivers a similar experience through its Youth mattress for kids from preschool to grade school . Saatva's dual-sided youth mattress is specifically designed to help kids ages 3 to 12 reach their full potential through great sleep. It is handcrafted with eco-friendly, high-quality materials to provide exceptional comfort and support for growing bodies.

The Youth Mattress' organic cotton cover is both hypoallergenic and antimicrobial. The CertiPUR-US® foams inside the mattress are certified to be free of harmful chemicals. It also includes a water-resistant finish on both sides and internal waterproof barrier to protect the mattress against accidents and spills that make clean-up a breeze.

The age 3-7 side features firmer foams that offer optimal spinal support for younger children. Its five-zone support layer is firmer in the center to ensure proper spinal alignment. The anatomically designed foam is softer at the head and feet. The dual-sided coil unit, made with 13.5-gauge coils, is strong and supportive.

The patented Spinal Zone active wire on the age 8-12 side promotes healthy sleep posture in older children. Its high-density support foam is made with the same high-quality foam Saatva uses in its luxury mattresses. It provides stable, well-balanced support for a rapidly growing body and offers ideal lumbar support for older children.

Saatva's Youth Mattress , a versatile innerspring youth mattress designed for growing kids and pre-teens, starting at $699

Bedding Essentials for College Students

For college-bound teenagers, Saatva also offers a curated selection of top-of-bed products and accessories from its premium bedding collection . The collection includes percale and sateen sheet sets, duvet covers and shams, plus an all-season down alternative comforter. Layer by layer, Saatva's new bedding additions are built for blissful sleep.

Saatva's eco-friendly sheets and pillowcases are made from GOTS-certified, 100% long-staple, organic cotton in a sateen or percale weave. The 300 (sateen) and 200 (percale) thread counts ensure cool, breathable sleep. The Twin and Twin XL sheet sets (available in white, ivory, and grey) include a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and one pillowcase. They come in a box that's perfect for under-bed storage as well as a tote for transport to make laundry day easy.

Like their complementary cotton sheet sets, the duvet collections are 100% GOTS-certified organic (Global Organic Textile Standard), and Fair-Trade Factory certified. Sized for smaller spaces, the collections include one pillow sham with each set in dorm-friendly Twin and Twin XL sizes. The duvet's thoughtfully designed zipper closure is hidden to make dressing and undressing the bed easier while creating a sleek, polished look. Internal corner ties in the duvet keep the all-year comforter/duvet insert securely in place. Both collections come in three colors, white, ivory and grey, which pair perfectly with the existing bedding products.

Saatva's Organic Percale Duvet Cover and Sheet Set add a crisp, cool finish to the bed with a 200-thread count GOTS-certified organic cotton percale weave. The collection starts at $155 for the duvet and $115 for the sheet set in Twin XL size

Saatva's Organic Sateen Duvet Cover and Sheet Set add a silky-soft finish to the bedroom. Its breathable, 300-thread count sateen weave gets softer with every wash. The collection starts at $175 for the duvet and $135 for the sheet set in Twin XL size

The all-year comforter is handcrafted using premium, eco-friendly materials, including long-staple, organic cotton, 100% hypoallergenic down alternative, and sustainable lyocell fill that is naturally moisture-wicking. Its all-season versatility makes it perfect to use throughout the school year.

Saatva's All-Year Down Alternative Comforter , a cloud-like and breathable comforter/duvet insert for all seasons. The comforter starts at $155 in the Twin XL size

Saatva also offers three styles of mattress toppers in dorm-friendly Twin XL sizes to add a layer of comfort and support to any college-issue mattress. Enhance students' comfort with options that include contouring memory foam, buoyant latex, and cooling graphite. Saatva's diverse collection of toppers creates a cozy sleep environment for their "home away from home."

Saatva's mattress toppers , starting at $160 for the high-density foam option in the Twin XL size

Discover Saatva's curated collection of mattresses and bedding specifically designed for growing bodies, exclusively at saatva.com .

About Saatva:

Headquartered in New York and Austin, Saatva is the largest online retailer of luxury mattresses and bedding in the United States. Saatva designs and manufactures eight mattress styles of unparalleled quality through 18 factories and over 150 delivery partners nationwide. Unlike most other online mattress brands, Saatva delivers and sets up all its products in the customer's home, creating an ultra-luxury and hassle-free buying experience. By selling direct to the consumer, Saatva is able to offer the highest quality at the best price. The Saatva Classic Innerspring Mattress has been awarded Best Innerspring in Good Housekeeping's 2021 Best Bedding Awards and Best Mattress for Back Sleepers in Health Magazine's 2021 Sleep Awards. In the top-of-bed category, Saatva's Organic Sateen Sheets were recently ranked #1 in US News & World Reports' Best Bed Sheets 2021 list. Saatva is a member of the Sustainable Furnishings Council. For more information about Saatva, visit saatva.com .

