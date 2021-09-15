Soapy Joe's Car Wash Continues San Diego County Expansion With Grand Opening Celebration of New Friars Road Location

Family-owned and operated business now has 15 convenient express car wash locations

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Soapy Joe's , the local family-owned car wash, has announced the opening of its new Friars Road location, the latest of four car washes to be built in San Diego County within the last 18 months. The grand opening event will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and will be held at the newest car wash location: 10383 Friars Rd., just off the 15 freeway in Mission Valley. Honorary guests for the event will include: Raul Campillo, San Diego City Councilmember for District 7, Rob Hutsel, President and CEO of the San Diego River Park Foundation and COO of Soapy Joe's, Megan Ragsdale.

"We are thrilled to continue to grow our Mission Valley community," said Lorens Attisha, Founder and CEO of Soapy Joe's. "For every new location opening, we provide more than an essential service, but jobs that will continue to flourish the community."

San Diego City Councilmember Raul Campillo will attend and deliver remarks at the grand opening event. Additionally, Soapy Joe's COO, Megan Ragsdale will be in attendance to say a few words, followed by the presentation of a $1,000 donation to support The San Diego River Park Foundation. Rob Hutsel, President and CEO of The San Diego River Park Foundation, will be in attendance to accept the donation and make remarks. This is Soapy Joe's second contribution this year to the foundation. Free Magic Joe washes will be available to the public during the event.

Soapy Joe's will also be offering new members in the area the opportunity to join for $5 for their first month, online or at Friars Rd. through Sept. 31.

The new location is the 15th in San Diego County after the recent opening in Mission Gorge off of Camino Del Rio North earlier this year. Additional locations in San Diego near SDSU, in Miramar and El Cajon are slated to open in the coming months. For more information about Soapy Joe's, please visit www.soapyjoescarwash.com .

About Soapy Joe's

Soapy Joe's is a locally owned family business with multiple locations serving San Diego County. Soapy Joe's prides itself in its commitment to the environment, using advanced water reclamation systems, and earning the International Carwash Associations WaterSavers® designation. This year is especially poignant for Soapy Joe's as it celebrates the brand's 10-year anniversary. Over the past 10 years Soapy Joe's has donated nearly 100,000 free washes, benefiting communities such as veterans, healthcare workers, schools, hospitals, and firefighters, and more.?The Soapy Joe's community extends to its employees as well, where the company adds 20 new jobs with each new site opening.? Soapy Joe's prides itself not just on their contribution to the environment but the community and members as well. Soapy Joe's was recently named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the PR Campaign of the Year category in the 19th Annual American Business Awards® for its Tunnel of Love 2020 campaign. For more information, current brand news and updates please visit www.soapyjoescarwash.com and follow Soapy Joes on Instagram @soapyjoes .

