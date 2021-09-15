Lief Labs Announces Lief Raws Licensing Partnership to Bring CellFlo6 to Market

Lief Raws will manage distribution and sales of the proprietary performance green tea extract

VALENCIA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce that its Lief Raws division, which takes a modern-day approach to delivering cutting-edge nutraceutical ingredients, has entered into a licensing partnership to be the distribution and sales arm of the proprietary performance green tea extract, CellFlo6TM.

CellFlo6 is designed with specific levels of catechins to help support cardiovascular health, muscle recovery, metabolic health, immune health, and weight management, reduce oxidative stress, and fight free radical damage at the cellular level.*

"The development of Lief Raws was primarily driven by the important feedback we received from our customers and vendors about what was lacking in the marketplace, and determining how we could best help to fill those market voids to better serve the nutraceuticals industry," said Tito Sanchez, Senior Sales Executive for Lief Raws. "As part of this vision for Lief Raws, we are very excited to partner as the distributor of CellFlo6 to be able to bring this clean-label ingredient to brands seeking plant-based formulation options for a vast range of potential applications, including functional foods and gummies, energy and endurance, workout, weight management, RTD and recovery, among other areas."

Lief Labs Sales Supervisor and Beyond the Supps podcast host, Jacob Fishback (Right),

with CellFlo6 Co-Founder, Matt Nickerson (Left)

To further support the new partnership, Lief Raws recently welcomed the CellFlo6 leadership team to its Valencia, CA offices for a day of sales education and participation in Lief's Beyond the Supps podcast. To access the Beyond the Supps podcast interview, please CLICK HERE.

"I'm incredibly excited about the partnership between Lief Raws and CellFlo6 management, because both parties are focused on bringing high quality ingredients to people around the world who are looking for improved health, wellness and performance," said Matt Nickerson, CellFlo6 Co-Founder.

This licensing partnership with CellFlo6 is representative of Lief Raws' strategy to offer plant-based formulation options and ingredients for non-plant-based nutraceutical applications and areas of performance. Lief Raws looks forward to further growth through other industry partnerships in the future.

For more information about CellFlo6, as well as Lief Raws and its distribution and sales services, contact info@liefraws.com.

About Lief Labs

Lief Labs is a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements. Our in-house Product Development and R&D team creates the best tasting and most cutting-edge formulations of supplements. Lief also houses a 200,000 sq ft full-service, brand-new, state-of-the-art, Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) manufacturing facility, which offers custom solutions for a multitude of supplement categories. Lief collaborates with entrepreneurial firms to help them build premier brands. Our turnkey solutions allow us to engage in seamless partnerships that help brands with scalability and sustainable growth. Lief hosts the Beyond the Supps podcast which covers a wide range of topics such as entrepreneurship, social media, quality control, health & wellness, and the impact the dietary supplement industry has worldwide. The company is based in Valencia, CA. To learn more, please visit www.lieflabs.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

