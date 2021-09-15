Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.09.2021
WKN: A0HL48 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Ticker-Symbol: S8T 
Tradegate
13.09.21
09:06 Uhr
6,700 Euro
+0,200
+3,08 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STHREE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STHREE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,7006,90018:21
Dow Jones News
15.09.2021 | 17:40
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SThree: Holdings in Company

DJ SThree: Holdings in Company

SThree (STEM) SThree: Holdings in Company 15-Sep-2021 / 16:08 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B0KM9T71

Issuer Name

STHREE PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States of America

4. Details of the shareholder 

Name                  City of registered office Country of registered office 
JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

13-Sep-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

14-Sep-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 4.627245 %       0.552692 %           5.179937 %  6915780 
or reached 
Position of previous      N/A          N/A               N/A 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00B0KM9T71                   6177873                    4.627245 % 
Sub Total 8.A       6177873                      4.627245%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
Cash settled Equity   N/A      N/A          Cash          737907       0.552692 % 
Swap 
Sub Total 8.B2                                   737907       0.552692%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate    Name of    % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled  equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than 
person     undertaking  the notifiable threshold  than the notifiable threshold     the notifiable threshold 
JPMorgan Asset JPMorgan 
Man-agement  Asset     4.627245 %         0.552692 %              5.179937% 
Holdings Inc  Management 
        (UK) Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Chain of controlled undertakings: JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc JPMorgan Asset Management International Limited (100%) JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited (100%)

12. Date of Completion

14-Sep-2021

13. Place Of Completion

Hyderabad

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0KM9T71 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      STEM 
LEI Code:    2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  122261 
EQS News ID:  1233655 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1233655&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 15, 2021 11:09 ET (15:09 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
