Parabolic Token: Parabolic Announces Presale Date, Here's Why it Shouldn't be Missed

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Parabolic, a Defi game built with sound tokenomics is all set for its presale. The project announced that the presale would go live on September 30 on dxsale. As the name suggests the token has been designed to help it make a parabolic move while offering a great gaming experience making it a win-win situation for investors.

Parabolic Token has been carefully designed to achieve a single purpose - GOING PARABOLIC!. The super addictive game and tokenomics will benefit the coin and consistently take it to new heights. The game will be released in November and there are no team tokens and no ridiculously high taxes! Every single penny of tax collected gets pumped straight back into the project.

The Parabolic Game Crash Game, What Makes it Unique?

The Parabolic game will be super fun and super addictive! Profits made from the game are used to pump the chart and reward holders. At the beginning of each round, players will place their bets by depositing the amount of parabolic token they wish to gamble. As the round progresses the trading chart will become more and more parabolic increasing the bet multiplier. The aim of the game is to cash out before the chart rug pulls (crashes). Gameplay is based on crypto trading charts and is designed to look that way also. To place the bets, one needs to 'Buy' tokens, and to cash out one needs to 'Sell' Tokens.

There are few things that separate parabolic from other crash games in existence. One of them is a unique feature of the gameplay that enables user to cash out a percentage of the bet during live play. This will mean that while the chart is running user can cash out 25%, 50% 75%, or 100% of the bet at ANY time. Another unique feature of the gameplay is that that chart will not only rise and then crash, but it can also fall and rise again at random before the rug pull (crash) occurs.

How Does Parabolic Work?

The project charges a small 12% tax on each transaction that takes place. Parabolic will distribute those taxes in the following ways,

3% - Unique Buy Back: Unlike most other coins that simply buy back tokens and send them to a dead wallet, The project will buy back the tokens and automatically pair them with multiple liquidity pairs. This will increase the floor price of the coin and generate a higher transaction volume to keep the liquidity pool's level. The project will pair liquidity in 8 different pairs BNB, BTC, ETH, BUSD, USDC, USDT, DOGE, CAKE.

3% - Deflationary Burn: Most other coins simply burn tokens by sending them to a dead address, The project will burn tokens by completely removing them from the supply. This constantly decreases the liquidity to market cap ratio and therefore increases the individual price of each token. Parabolic fully expect this tokenomic to remove at least 20% of the supply from existence within 24 hours of launch.

3% - Auto-Liquidity: Nothing says a healthy token like having a ton of liquidity! Having a large amount of liquidity increases the stability of coins and reduces the impact of any sales on the chart. Reducing the impact of sales is vital to keeping a chart moving upwards

3% Game development: This percentage of all transactions will be used to fund the development of the game. The moment that game is paid for and released, The project will update this tokenomic to a 3% reflection that rewards the holders of the coin. Parabolic expects to update this tokenomic at some point in November.

50% of the profit made from the parabolic game will be used to Buy & Burn Parabolic tokens and increase the value of the coin for its holders. The remaining 50% of the profits will be held for game liquidity.

Tokenomics

Parabolic tokenomics is the backbone of the ecosystem which ensures the holders make the most of their investment. The tokenomics have been perfectly designed to ensure the project has constant buy pressure and high volume. The low taxes enable users to swing trade without being punished with enormous taxes. The initial token supply of the Parabolics has been fixed at 1,000,000,000,000 which has been divided in the following manner.

Initial Game Liquidity (Locked): 200,000,000,000

DXSALE WHITELISTED PRESALE: 631,890,600,000

PRIVATE PRESALE: 168,109,400,000

To learn more about Parabolic Token visit https://parabolictoken.com/

Join Parabolic Token on Telegram: https://t.me/ParabolicToken

Media Contact

Company: Parabolic Token

Contact: Joe Stone

Email: info@parabolictoken.com

Website: www.parabolictoken.com

SOURCE: Parabolic Token

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/664219/Parabolic-Announces-Presale-Date-Heres-Why-it-Shouldnt-be-Missed