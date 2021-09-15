The 4th Biennial Quality Show to be Held October 26-28 in Rosemont, Il - Thousands of Engineers and Manufacturing Executives to Attend

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / The Quality Show, a three-day tradeshow dedicated to connecting quality and manufacturing professionals with process improvement vendors for all things QUALITY, will be held in-person October 26-28 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. The trade show, produced by Quality, offers new products from hundreds of exhibiting companies, an insightful keynote presentation on Manufacturing in Motorsports by Charlie Mitchell, Manufacturing Engineer, Andretti Autosport, dozens of education sessions as well as networking on the show floor and at two evening networking receptions. Registration is FREE through October 1, 2021 at www.qualityshow.com.

"We are looking forward to bringing the industry back together in-person providing manufacturing professionals and engineers the opportunity to reconnect with their peers, evaluate new equipment and technology, and take home actionable solutions that can improve quality in their manufacturing planning," said Buck Bicek, publisher of Quality. "The health and safety of all our event participants remains a top priority. Our on-site safety protocols will follow the recommended CDC guidelines as well as all current federal, state and local mandates. We will continue to monitor and implement up-to-date safety measures to ensure a productive and successful in-person eventthis October."

The exhibit hall floor will feature over 100 exhibitors including Gold Sponsor ZEISS; Silver Sponsor BSI and Bronze Sponsor Innovmetric. The Measurement Zone, a new feature to the floor, hosted by the Coordinate Metrology Society, will offer attendees hands-on experience with the latest cutting edge coordinate metrology measuring equipment. In addition, attendees will have access to over a dozen sessions in the Learning Theaters covering the latest technological advances in Quality, machine vision systems, additive manufacturing, quality certification, NDT testing and more. Subject matter experts from ASQ Inspection Division, ETQ, IDS, Digital Metrology Standards Consortium (DMCS), Met-L-Flo Inc., Veeva, Integro Technologies, Discus Software Company, Mitutoyo, UNC Charlotte, and Mahr will share their expertise and knowledge.

"Buyers are ready to return as we see registrations coming in at a robust & steady pace daily, and we continue to sell exhibit space on the show floor. In-person events are happening very successfully in Illinois and all over the Chicagoland area," said Scott Wolters, Chief Events Officer at BNP Media. To access a list of current registered companies, click here.

The exhibit hall will be open on Tuesday, October 26 and Wednesday, October 27 from 10 am - 5 pm and on Thursday, October 28 from 9 am - 2 pm. Attendees and exhibitors will be able to enjoy two networking receptions including the Happy Hour/Welcome Reception from 3-5 pm on Tuesday and the Pub Night Reception on Wednesday evening, where The Quality Show attendees will join the ASSEMBLY Show participants.

New to this year's program, ECM will host the Coordinate Metrology Society's NEW Metrologist in Training (MIT) Assessment Test. The MIT assessment test is an internationally approved assessment designed to assist in the development of the skills needed to pass the industry recognized Coordinate Metrology Society (CMS) Certification Exam. The course will review the five broad areas of knowledge considered in the test including the basic principles in interpreting engineering documents, effects of equipment and environment on measurement, factors in establishing a measurement and documentation plan, measurement operations and ethics and analysis. The course and test will be offered twice during The QUALITY Show - on Tuesday, October 26 or Wednesday, October 27 from 1-4pm. For more information and to register, click here.

The QUALITY Show is produced by Quality (www.qualitymag.com), the leading resource for manufacturing professionals focused on quality assurance and process improvement. Quality's cutting-edge multi-media platform includes an eMagazine, eNewsletters, webinars, social media, video, and more! The Quality Show is produced by BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com), one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events and market research. For more information, visit www.qualityshow.com.

