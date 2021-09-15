Anzeige
Actusnews Wire
15.09.2021 | 18:12
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AUBAY: 2021 Half-Yearly Results: Business above pre-crisis level - Record half-year operating margin from ordinary activities: 9.6% - Net income attributable to owners of the parent: EUR 15.6 million

In € thousandsH1 2021H1 2020Change
Revenue233,095214,777+8.5%
Operating profit from ordinary activities22,45718,791+19.5%
As a % of revenue9.6%8.7%
Cost of performance shares(527)(464)
Other operating income and expenses(613)(906)
Operating profit21,31717,421+22.4%
Financial income/(expense)69(302)
Tax (expense)/income(5,776)(5,814)
Net income from consolidated companies15,61011,305+38.1%
As a % of revenue6.7%5.3%
Net income attributable to owners of the parent15,58311,287
Earnings per share €1.18 €0.86
Headcount6,8886,411

Aubay's Board of Directors, which met on September 15, 2021 under Chairman Christian Aubert, approved the consolidated financial statements for the first six months of 2021. The financial statements have been reviewed by the company's Statutory Auditors who will shortly issue their reports.

After demonstrating exceptional resilience in 2020, the Group has embarked on a strategy of commercial success. It reported organic growth of 8.5% in the first half of 2021, outstripping the benchmark market.

Operating margin from ordinary activities above projections

Operating margin from ordinary activities stood at 9.6%, the best first-half performance ever achieved in the history of the Group and higher than estimated when the half-yearly results were published in July, thanks in particular to a consultant productivity rate of 93.8% compared to 92.7% at June 30, 2020.

The Group's operating margin for the period came in at 8.2% for activities in France and 11.1% for activities overseas, compared with 7.5% and 10.1%, respectively, in 2020.

Operating profit of €21.3 million

Operating profit rose 22.4%, after taking into account the cost of performance shares of €0.5 million and a net operating expense of €0.6 million, primarily comprising restructuring expenses, which was lower than in the same prior-year period.

Sharp increase in net income attributable to owners of the parent (6.7% of net margin)

Net income attributable to owners of the parent came in at €15.6 million, a record half-year high for the Group. The tax expense of €5.7 million reflected a decrease in the Group's average tax rate to 27%.

Net cash (excluding rental liabilities) stable at €44 million

Cash flow stood at €25.5 million or 10.9% of revenue. The change in WCR amounted to negative €14.3 million compared to a negative €4.2 million for the same period of the previous year, in line with the strong growth in revenue and the usual seasonal nature of our business. After taking into account the payment of a dividend in May for an amount of €4.3 million, net cash was stable at €44 million at June 30, 2021, and should significantly increase during the second half of the year.

Proposed interim dividend of €0.34

In light of the strong increase in net income and the Group's excellent financial position, the Board of Directors has decided to pay an interim dividend of €0.34 per share in respect of 2021. The interim dividend will be paid on November 10, 2021.

Outlook for 2021

Aubay operates on a market that still offers excellent visibility with numerous calls for tender issued by clients. The Group continues to achieve commercial success and productivity remains high. The headcount is still increasing, and is set to hit the 7,000 mark in the short term.

Management is very confident that the following 2021 targets, revised upwards in July, will be achieved:

  • Annual revenue of between €456 million and €465 million;
  • Operating margin from ordinary activities between 9.5% and 10.5%.

Aubay will publish its 2021 third-quarter revenue on October 20, 2021 after the close of trading.

Glossary

Organic revenue growth: This refers to growth calculated for a constant scope of activity for a given period, excluding revenues from companies that were acquired or sold during the period. As Aubay conducts most of its business in the euro zone, any impact from changes in exchange rates is minimal.

2021
Organic growth+8.5%
Impact of changes in scope0
Growth as reported+8.5%

Operating profit from ordinary activities: this indicator corresponds to operating profit before the cost of free shares and other income and expenses that are unusual, abnormal or infrequent and that are booked separately in order to facilitate understanding of an entity's recurring operating performance.

Operating margin from ordinary activities: this indicator, which is expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of operating profit from ordinary activities to revenue.

Net debt or net cash (excluding rental liabilities): this indicator represents the difference between an entity's cash and debt. If the result is negative, it is referred to as net debt. If it is positive, it is referred to as net cash.

About Aubay

Aubay is a digital services company working alongside some of the biggest names in the Banking, Finance, Insurance, Manufacturing, Energy, Transport and Telecoms sectors. With 6,562 employees in 7 countries (France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Spain, Portugal and the United Kingdom), Aubay generated revenue of €426.4 million in 2020.

Euronext, Compartment: B - ISIN FR0000063737-AUB - Reuters AUBT.PA - Bloomberg AUB:FP

Contacts

Nicolas Bouchez - Actus Finance - Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74 - E-mail: nbouchez@actus.fr

David Fuks - Co-Chief Operating Officer - Finance Department - Tel.: +33 (0)1 46 10 67 67 - E-mail: dfuks@aubay.com

APPENDICES

Consolidated financial position
ASSETS (€ thousands)6/30/202112/31/2020
Goodwill131,305131,305
Intangible assets991771
Property, plant & equipment4,5735,166
Right of use relating to leases16,43318,611
Equity-accounted investees-
Other financial assets2,0222,263
Deferred tax assets2,4922,472
Other non-current assets-118
NON-CURRENT ASSETS157,816160,706
Inventories and work in progress324516
Assets on contracts41,39729,148
Client and other receivables112,049105,432
Other receivables and accruals36,265 33,496
Marketable securities840 579
Cash at bank and in hand48,718 51,883
CURRENT ASSETS239,593221,054
TOTAL ASSETS397,409381,760
LIABILITIES (€ thousands)31/06/202131/12/2020
Capital6,611 6,604
Additional paid-in capital and consolidated reserves192,581 170,016
Net income attributable to the Group15,583 26,132
Shareholders' equity attributable to the Group214,775202,752
Minority interests146144
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY214,921202,896
Borrowings and financial liabilities: non-current portion2,4443 ,913
Rental liabilities: due in over 1 year11,80913,756
Deferred tax liabilities11
Provisions for contingencies and expenses6,8126,751
Other non-current liabilities441273
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES21,50724,694
Borrowings and financial liabilities: current portion3,0973,907
Rental liabilities: due within 1 year5,0245,240
Trade payables and related accounts31,12030,572
Contract liabilities14,46218,319
Other liabilities and accruals107,27896,132
CURRENT LIABILITIES160,981154,170
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES397,409381,760

Consolidated income statement

(in € thousands)6/30/2021%12/31/2020%
Revenue233,095100%214,777100%
Other operating income200 244
Purchases used in production and external charges(46,850) (43,205)
Staff costs(158,452) (147,290)
Taxes other than on income(1,935) (1,791)
Amortization, depreciation and provisions(3,758) (3,840)
Change in inventories of work in progress and finished goods
Other operating income and expenses157 (104)
Operating profit from ordinary activities22,4579.6%18,7918.7%
Expenses linked to restricted share units and similar awards(527) (464)
Current operating profit21,9309
9.4%		18,3278.5%
Other operating income and expenses(613) (906)
Operating income21,3179.1%17,4218.1%
Income from cash and cash equivalents
Net borrowing costs(260) (283)
Other financial income and expenses329 (19)
Financial income/(expense)69 (302)
Income tax expense(5,776) 27%(5,814) 34%
Income from equity-accounted investees
Net income before results of discontinued operations or assets held for sale15,610 11,305
Net income after tax of discontinued operations or assets held for sale - -
Net income15,6106.7%11,3055.3%
Attributable to owners of the parent15,583 11,287
Minority interests27 18
Basic weighted average number of shares13,208,860 13,190,560
Earnings per share1.18 0.86
Diluted weighted average number of shares13,283,360 13,243,060
Diluted earnings per share1.17 0.85

Statement of consolidated cash flows
(in € thousands)6/30/202112/31/2020
Consolidated net income (including non-controlling interests)15,66011,305
Income from equity-accounted investees
Net depreciation, amortization and provisions and right of use relating to leases2,810 4,150
None-cash expenses and income relating to share-based payments527 464
Other non-cash items 212
Dividend income
Gains and losses on disposals of fixed assets484 101
Cash flow after net interest expense and tax19,48116,232
Net borrowing costs260 283
Tax expense (including deferred taxes)5,726 5,814
Cash flow before net interest expense and tax (A)25,46722,329
Income tax payments (B)(4,852) (130)
Change in trade and other receivables (C)(14,300) (4,231)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (D) = (A+B+C)6,31517,968
Outflows for the acquisition of tangible and intangible fixed assets(460) (646)
Inflows from the disposal of tangible and intangible fixed assets
Outflows for the acquisition of financial assets (4)
Inflows from the disposal of financial assets
Change in loans and advances granted248 388
Disbursements (cash) related to business combinations, net of cash and cash equivalents
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (E)(212)(262)
Proceeds from capital increases
Amounts received upon the exercise of stock options
Purchases of treasury shares for cancellation
Purchases of and proceeds from the sale of treasury shares
Dividends paid in the period
Net dividends paid to parent company shareholders(4,340) (3,562)
Dividends paid to the non-controlling shareholders of consolidated companies
Inflows from new borrowings115 1 520
Repayment of financial debt(2,168) (2,482)
Repayment of loan debt(2,165) (2,609)
Net interest payments(260) (283)
Purchase of non-controlling minority interests
Other financial flows
Net cash provided by (used in) financial activities (F)(8,818)(7,416)
Effects of changes in foreign exchange rates (G)34 (40)
Change in net cash (D+E+F+G)(2,681) 10,250
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period52,20524,131
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period49,52434,381
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: ypybY8pvZpybnHCeYseXa5Nmb5hmm5aWmZPIx2dqap2cbmmSxWZiapqYZnBilWVn
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-71001-aubay-resultats-s12021-vf-gb.pdf

