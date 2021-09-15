- (PLX AI) - Vivendi says Amber Capital proposes that Vivendi acquire its stake in Lagardère, which Vivendi has accepted.
- • Vivendi buys 17.93% of Lagardère for EUR 24.10 per share
VIVENDI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|31,780
|31,900
|19:10
|31,830
|31,950
|19:10
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|18:58
|Vivendi Buys 17.93% of Lagardère for EUR 24.10 per Share from Amber Capital
|(PLX AI) - Vivendi says Amber Capital proposes that Vivendi acquire its stake in Lagardère, which Vivendi has accepted.• Vivendi buys 17.93% of Lagardère for EUR 24.10 per share
► Artikel lesen
|14:58
|French prosecutor confirms raid of Lagardere's offices
|07.09.
|JD.com snaps up minority stake in Lagardere Travel Retail Asia
|06.09.
|Arnault cuts ties with Lagardere
|05.09.
|Lagardere CEO: There is no conflict with Arnault
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|18:58
|Vivendi Buys 17.93% of Lagardère for EUR 24.10 per Share from Amber Capital
|(PLX AI) - Vivendi says Amber Capital proposes that Vivendi acquire its stake in Lagardère, which Vivendi has accepted.• Vivendi buys 17.93% of Lagardère for EUR 24.10 per share
► Artikel lesen
|Di
|The Vivendi Management Board Decides to Pay an Interim Dividend in Kind
|Regulatory News:
As it had been indicated to the Vivendi (Paris:VIV) shareholders when they approved the decision to pay a special dividend in kind of €5.3 billion out of existing reserves on June...
► Artikel lesen
|Di
|The Vivendi Management Board Decides to Pay an Interim Dividend in Kind
|Di
|Vivendi to Distribute up to 60% of UMG Capital to Vivendi as Dividend in Kind
|(PLX AI) - Vivendi decides to pay an interim dividend in kind.• Vivendi distribution in kind of up to 60% of the UMG share capital to Vivendi shareholders• Vivendi shareholders approved the decision...
► Artikel lesen
|Di
|ARTE Concert überträgt live von den Jazzopen Stuttgart / Mit Ben Howard, Black Sea Dahu, Lianne Le Havas, Sophie Hunger, Ina Forsman, Parov Stelar und Amy Macdonald
|Strasbourg (ots) - - ARTE Concert überträgt vom 16. bis 19. September live von den Jazzopen Stuttgart 2021 - Übertragen unter arte.tv/jazzopen werden die Konzerte von Ben Howard, Black Sea Dahu, Lianne...
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|LAGARDERE SA
|21,020
|+5,10 %
|VIVENDI SE
|31,840
|-2,24 %