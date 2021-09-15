DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
ANNOUNCEMENT ON POLL RESULTS OF THE SECOND EGM AND THE THIRD CLASS MEETINGS OF 2021
Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hongkong, 15 September 2021 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the 'Company' or 'Haier Smart Home', D-Share 690D.DE, A-Share 600690.SH, H-Share 06690.HK) today published an announcement on Shanghai Stock Exchange and Hongkong Stock Exchange with regard to the Poll Results of the Second EGM and the Third Class Meetings of 2021. Reference is made to the Notice of the Second EGM of 2021 (the 'EGM') and the Notice of the Third D-Shares Class Meeting of 2021 (the 'D-Shares Class Meeting') (collectively, the 'Notices') dated 04 August 2021 and the circular to Shareholders dated 31 August 2021 (the 'Circular') of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the 'Company').
1. Poll results of the EGM
The meeting was convened by the Board and voting was conducted through a combination of on-site voting and online voting. The convening of the meeting was in compliance with the Company Law of the People's Republic of China, the Articles of Association, and pertinent provisions of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Hong Kong Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse. The on-site meeting was presided over by the Chairman of the Company.
As at the date of the EGM, the Company had a total of 9,394,614,113 shares in issue, which was the total number of shares entitling Shareholders to attend and vote in favour of, against or in abstention on the resolutions at the EGM. If a Participant is also a Shareholder, he/she and his/her respective associates, who are entitled to exercise control over the voting right in respect of their shares, are required to abstain from voting on the proposed resolutions for the adoption of the Share Option Incentive Scheme and related matters. Save as disclosed above, to the knowledge of the Directors, no Shareholder or its associate (as defined in the Listing Rules) is deemed to have a material interest in any of the resolutions to be proposed at the EGM, and therefore, there was no Shareholder who was required to abstain from voting on any resolution proposed at the EGM, nor any Shareholder who was entitled to attend the EGM but was required to abstain from voting in favour of any resolution at the meeting pursuant to Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. No person has indicated in the Circular that he or she intends to vote against or in abstention in respect of any resolution proposed at the EGM.
Shareholders or their proxies holding 5,996,610,506 shares in the Company carrying voting rights (representing approximately 63.83% of the total share capital of the Company in issue as at the date of the EGM) attended the EGM.
In accordance with the provisions of the Listing Rules, voting on the resolutions at the EGM was conducted by way of poll. The voting results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the EGM are set out as follows:
2. Poll results of the A-Shares Class Meeting
Shareholders and Shareholders' proxies attending the A-Shares Class Meeting held a total of 3,850,245,299 A-Shares, representing 61.48% of the total number of A-Shares in the Company carrying voting rights.
Details of Shareholders attending the A-Shares Class Meeting are set out as below:
3. Poll results of the D-Shares Class Meeting
Shareholders and Shareholders' proxies attending the D-Shares Class Meeting held a total of 149,499,080 D-Shares, representing 55.16% of the total number of D-Shares in the Company carrying voting rights.
Details of Shareholders attending the D-Shares Class Meeting are set out as below:
4. Poll results of the H-Shares Class Meeting
Shareholders and Shareholders' proxies attending the H-Shares Class Meeting held a total of 2,055,477,618 H-Shares, representing 73.02% of the total number of H-Shares in the Company carrying voting rights.
Details of Shareholders attending the H-Shares Class Meeting are set out as below:
5. Witnessing Lawyer
Tricor Investor Services Limited (H-Share registrar of the Company), Zhong Lun Law Firm (PRC legal advisor of the Company), the Shareholders' representatives and supervisors' representatives of the Company jointly acted as vote counters and scrutineers at the general meeting.
