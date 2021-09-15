The "Coding Bootcamp Market in UK 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The coding bootcamp market in the UK is poised to grow by 49.55 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 15.89%.

The report on the coding bootcamp market in UK provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the low cost of bootcamps and increase in student enrollments.

This study identifies the increase in regulatory factors as one of the prime reasons driving the coding bootcamp market growth in UK during the next few years.

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading coding bootcamp market vendors in UK that include Cambridge Spark Ltd., Codeworks SLU, Founders and Coders, General Assembly Space Inc., Ironhack Inc., Le Wagon, Makers Academy, Pivigo Ltd., ReactGraphQL.Academy, and We Got Coders.

Also, the coding bootcamp market in UK analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Individual learners Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Institutional learners Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Language

Market segments

Comparison by Language

Java Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Python Market size and forecast 2020-2025

.NET Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Ruby Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Language

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Cambridge Spark Ltd.

Codeworks SLU

Founders and Coders

General Assembly Space Inc.

Ironhack Inc.

Le Wagon

Makers Academy

Pivigo Ltd.

ReactGraphQL.Academy

We Got Coders

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u89n27

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210915005975/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900