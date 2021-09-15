The "Coding Bootcamp Market in UK 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The coding bootcamp market in the UK is poised to grow by 49.55 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 15.89%.
The report on the coding bootcamp market in UK provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the low cost of bootcamps and increase in student enrollments.
This study identifies the increase in regulatory factors as one of the prime reasons driving the coding bootcamp market growth in UK during the next few years.
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading coding bootcamp market vendors in UK that include Cambridge Spark Ltd., Codeworks SLU, Founders and Coders, General Assembly Space Inc., Ironhack Inc., Le Wagon, Makers Academy, Pivigo Ltd., ReactGraphQL.Academy, and We Got Coders.
Also, the coding bootcamp market in UK analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Individual learners Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Institutional learners Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Language
- Market segments
- Comparison by Language
- Java Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Python Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- .NET Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Ruby Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Language
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Cambridge Spark Ltd.
- Codeworks SLU
- Founders and Coders
- General Assembly Space Inc.
- Ironhack Inc.
- Le Wagon
- Makers Academy
- Pivigo Ltd.
- ReactGraphQL.Academy
- We Got Coders
Appendix
