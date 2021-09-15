Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2021) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced its market statistics for the month of August 2021, which was highlighted by large financings in the cannabis and mining sectors.

August 2021 Operating Statistics

Trading volume of CSE-listed securities totaled 2.1 billion shares;

Trading value of CSE-listed securities was $1.6 billion;

CSE issuers completed 65 financings that raised $980 million;

There were 15 new listings, bringing total listed securities to 704 as at August 31, 2021; and

The aggregate market value of CSE issuers was $58.1 billion as at August 31, 2021, compared to $42.1 billion at year-end 2020.

"The Canadian Securities Exchange had another solid month of trading and financing activity in August, despite being in the seasonally slow summer period," said Richard Carleton, CSE Chief Executive Officer. "In fact, our issuers raised more aggregate capital in August than in all but two other months in 2021. This was primarily attributable to large financings completed by Ascend Wellness Holdings, Cresco Labs, RIV Capital, Asante Gold and MedMen Enterprises. We are pleased to see CSE issuers of all sizes continuing to access significant capital to fund their growth objectives."

What's On at the CSE

The inaugural issue of Canadian Securities Exchange Magazine has been published. The publication reflects the CSE's desire to highlight companies and entrepreneurs that are synonymous with the Exchange's identity, including its focus on innovation, agility, and evolution. The first issue profiles five pioneering cannabis companies that are setting themselves apart from their peers: Verano Holdings Corp. (VRNO), Gage Growth Corp. (GAGE), Ayr Wellness Inc. (AYR.A), Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (RWB), and 4Front Ventures Corp. (FFNT). The magazine can be viewed online here: https://issuu.com/thecse/docs/cse-magazine-september-2021.

The second season of The Exchange for Entrepreneurs podcast launched on August 23. In the three episodes recorded to date, the CSE's Barrington Miller spoke with the CEOs of BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (BHSC), Peak Fintech Group Inc. (PKK), and Entheon Biomedical Corp. (ENBI) to discuss their respective industries and corporate strategies in detail. The podcast will continue to highlight innovative companies across diverse industries in the weeks ahead. Podcast episodes are available here: https://blog.thecse.com/category/cse-podcast/exchange-for-entrepreneurs.

The CSE is pleased to be sponsoring and participating in our first "in person" event in some time, the Business of Cannabis: New York conference taking place on September 29, 2021. The event, which is co-hosted by Business of Cannabis and Prohibition Partners, brings together more than 300 industry leaders to discuss New York's growing significance in the global cannabis industry. Richard Carleton will speak on a panel focused on cannabis and capital markets. More information, including registration, is available at https://www.cannabisnewyork.live.

New Listings in August 2021

Element79 Gold Corp. (ELEM)

Argo Living Soils Corp. (ARGO)

North Valley Resources Ltd. (NVR)

Gemina Laboratories Ltd. (GLAB)

West Oak Gold Corp. (WO)

Irwin Naturals Inc. (IWIN)

Highlander Silver Corp. (HSLV) - Fundamental Change

1111 Exploration Corp. (ELVN)

Poko Innovations Inc. (POKO)

Delta Cleantech Inc. (DELT)

RIV Capital Inc. (RIV)

Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. (CALM)

Silverstock Metals Inc. (STK)

ApartmentLove Inc. (APLV)

Telecure Technologies Inc. (TELE)

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing stock exchange focused on working with entrepreneurs to access the public capital markets in Canada and internationally. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and low fee structure help companies of all sizes minimize their cost of capital and maximize access to liquidity.

The CSE offers investors in Canada and abroad access to a multi-sector collection of growth companies through a liquid, reliable and highly regulated trading platform. The Exchange is dedicated to entrepreneurship and has established itself as a leading hub for discourse in the entrepreneurial community.

STAY CONNECTED WITH THE CSE

=============================

CSE TV on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/csetv

HashtagFinance Podcast: https://blog.thecse.com/pe-podcasts/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/canadianexchange/

Linkedin: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/canadian-securities-exchange

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CanadianSecuritiesExchange/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CSE_News

Blog: https://blog.thecse.com/

Website: https://thecse.com/

Contact:

Richard Carleton, CEO

416-367-7360

richard.carleton@thecse.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/96686