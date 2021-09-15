Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2021) - Credo Resources Inc. (the "Company") announces completion of a private placement.

The Company issued 11,000,000 common shares for $220,000 ($0.02 per share) to Mr. Robert Salna. All securities issued in connection with the private placement are subject to a hold period of four months from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The issued and outstanding shares of the company after the issuance of shares are 11,688,753 common shares.

Prior to this transaction, Mr. Salna held 74,200 common shares of the Company beneficially through Fulton Park Ltd. Mr. Salna is the beneficial owner of his respective shares, and exercises control over a total of 11,074,200 common shares, representing approximately 95% of the outstanding common shares of the Company. Mr. Salna holds these shares for investment purposes only.

For more information, please contact:

Sheri Monardo

sheriquestion@gmail.com

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/96706