- (PLX AI) - Mutares Group revenue target for 2023 raised by 67% from EUR 3 billion to EUR 5 billion.
- • Mutares sets medium- to long-term target for net result of 1.8% - 2.2% of consolidated revenues
- • Company currently examining various options to finance further strategic growth, including a capital increase with subscription rights combined with an uplisting to the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard)
- • We want to and will use the dynamics of the market and our reputation to take the Mutares Group into a new revenue dimension and further expand our market position as a leading private equity investor for special situations, CEO says
