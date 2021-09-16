2 Million U.S. dollar agreement targets interactive electronic solutions for the Internet of Things.

Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSX-V: YNV, FSE: 1XNA, OTCQB: YNVYF), a fast-growing firm in the Internet of Things (IoT) market, and PragmatIC Semiconductor, a world leader in flexible electronics, have entered into non-binding Technology Partnership and Supply Agreement, for a period of 3 years for services and deliverables of up to 2 Million U.S. dollars, focused on fully integrated flexible display modules.

Application example of Ynvisible display module with integrated PragmatIC flexible integrated circuit (Photo: Business Wire)

Many applications in growing markets such as smart packaging and healthcare require a display, for example to provide assurance that the item was transported correctly, or to guarantee authenticity, or simply to provide a read-out of critical data. Traditional displays are inherently expensive, rigid and relatively bulky, which means that they are not suitable for packaging or printed media, or for embedding into mass market devices. Ynvisible's printed electrochromic technology is ideal for these applications, enabling sustainable ultra-low-power displays in novel thin and flexible form factors.

But the display itself is only part of the puzzle a driver circuit is also required to determine the behaviour of the display. Until now, this has required a separate silicon integrated circuit (or chip), which is not only cumbersome and expensive but also detracts from the form-factor benefits of a thin and flexible display. Now, Ynvisible will employ a thin and flexible integrated circuit (FlexIC) from PragmatIC Semiconductor, embedded within the printed display to deliver a complete module.

The two companies also see strong synergies in their vision of enabling innovators to create optimised custom designs in a fraction of the time and cost required using traditional electronics. Under the recently signed agreement, PragmatIC will develop and supply a range of FlexICs that Ynvisible will integrate into both standard and customer-bespoke display modules.

"By integrating flexible integrated circuits we can now dramatically enhance the product solutions we offer our customers," said Michael Robinson, CEO of Ynvisible. "We look forward to working with PragmatIC to deliver a range of flexible display modules that can offer easy integration with enhanced functionality across our verticals of supply chain, play and packaging and medical devices."

"Ynvisible's electrochromic display technology is a great match for our thin, flexible chips," said Scott White, CEO of PragmatIC Semiconductor. "Alongside our FlexIC Foundry, this accelerates our vision of opening up exciting new opportunities beyond RFID, such as smart medical devices and visually interactive packaging."

ABOUT YNVISIBLE

Ynvisible is a leading company in the emerging printed and flexible electronics sector. Given the cost and power-consumption advantages over conventional electronics, printed electronics are a key enabler of mass adoption of the Internet of Things ("IoT") and smart objects. Ynvisible has the experience, know-how and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems. Ynvisible's interactive printed graphics solutions solve the need for ultra-low power, mass deployable, easy-to-use electronic displays and indicators for everyday smart objects, IoT devices, and ambient intelligence (intelligent surfaces). Ynvisible offers a mix of services, materials and technology to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com.

ABOUT PRAGMATIC SEMICONDUCTOR

PragmatIC Semiconductor is a world leader in ultra-low-cost flexible electronics. Our unique technology platform enables innovators to create novel solutions to everyday problems that are beyond the scope of conventional electronics. Our ConnectIC family of flexible integrated circuits (FlexICs) are thinner than a human hair and extend proven applications such as RFID and NFC into mass market use cases, enabling the potential for trillions of smart objects that can engage with consumers and their environments. Our novel, differentiated products are being adopted by a growing base of global companies across diverse markets, including consumer goods, games, retail, pharmaceutical and security. Alternatively, designers can create their own application-specific flexible devices using our FlexIC Foundry offering at a fraction of the cost and time required for traditional silicon circuits, opening up multiple new markets beyond RFID. These FlexICs are manufactured on our revolutionary FlexLogIC production system, a highly scalable manufacturing model for cost-effective high-volume production, achieved with orders of magnitude less capital investment and operating cost compared to a traditional silicon IC fab. PragmatIC is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with our first billion-unit production facility in Sedgefield. Shareholders include Cambridge Innovation Capital, Arm and Avery Dennison. Additional information on PragmatIC Semiconductor is available at https://www.pragmaticsemi.com;FlexIC Foundry information is available at https://www.pragmaticsemi.com/create-more/designs;High resolution images are available in our Press Kit at https://www.pragmaticsemi.com/presskit.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210915006209/en/

