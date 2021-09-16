Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Fastator to the Nasdaq Main Market

Stockholm, September 16, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Aktiebolaget Fastator AB's shares (short name FASTAT) commences today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs the Real Estate segment and is the 130th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. Fastator is a listed investment company solely focusing on the real estate market. The business concept is to start, develop and run companies in new property related segments by identifying niches with clear growth potential at an early stage. Fastator's portfolio spans several real estate sectors and geographic markets. Today, Fastator has seven holding companies, of which Studentbostäder i Norden AB is also listed. Fastator started in 2011 and has SEK 1,700 million in net asset value. "I am proud of the journey that Fastator has made, and which now has led to the company being introduced on Nasdaq Stockholm's Main Market," said Knut Pousette, CEO of Fastator. "It is also very gratifying to see the market's great interest in our company and business concept, as well as to feel the confidence of our shareholders in our growth journey. The introduction on Nasdaq Stockholm's Main Market is of course a quality stamp for us, that both encourages and creates new oppurtunities for our further growth journey." "We are happy to welcome Fastator to the Main Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "Fastator has made an impressive growth journey since their start in 2011. Their strategy has proved to be successful and will be useful as they embark on their next step of their journey. We look forward to follow them as a Main Market company." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com