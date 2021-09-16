Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.09.2021
Halo Collective am Ziel! Bophelo liefert Cannabis in die EU - First Stop Germany!
WKN: A2QQJY ISIN: SE0015407382 Ticker-Symbol: R71 
Frankfurt
16.09.21
08:06 Uhr
2,004 Euro
-0,080
-3,84 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FASTATOR AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FASTATOR AB 5-Tage-Chart
16.09.2021 | 08:41
Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Fastator to the Nasdaq Main Market

Stockholm, September 16, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Aktiebolaget Fastator AB's shares (short name FASTAT) commences today on the
Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs the Real Estate segment and
is the 130th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in
2021. 

Fastator is a listed investment company solely focusing on the real estate
market. The business concept is to start, develop and run companies in new
property related segments by identifying niches with clear growth potential at
an early stage. Fastator's portfolio spans several real estate sectors and
geographic markets. Today, Fastator has seven holding companies, of which
Studentbostäder i Norden AB is also listed. Fastator started in 2011 and has
SEK 1,700 million in net asset value. 

"I am proud of the journey that Fastator has made, and which now has led to the
company being introduced on Nasdaq Stockholm's Main Market," said Knut
Pousette, CEO of Fastator. "It is also very gratifying to see the market's
great interest in our company and business concept, as well as to feel the
confidence of our shareholders in our growth journey. The introduction on
Nasdaq Stockholm's Main Market is of course a quality stamp for us, that both
encourages and creates new oppurtunities for our further growth journey." 

"We are happy to welcome Fastator to the Main Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head
of European Listings at Nasdaq. "Fastator has made an impressive growth journey
since their start in 2011. Their strategy has proved to be successful and will
be useful as they embark on their next step of their journey. We look forward
to follow them as a Main Market company." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Rebecka Wulfing
+46 73 449 7122
rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
