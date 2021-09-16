- (PLX AI) - Coloplast is an attractive long-term investment, but investors should remain cautious in the short-term, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said.
- • Kepler maintained a hold rating on Coloplast, with price target DKK 1,144
- • Implied upside 5%
- • Short-term headwinds include salary and raw materials inflation, as well as the Covid delta variant, Kepler said
- • Meanwhile, Coloplast has growth opportunities in the U.S. and China, while new products have transformative potential: Kepler
