Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A.: Majorel sets indicative price range and starts the offer period for planned private placement ahead of envisaged listing on Euronext Amsterdam



16.09.2021 / 08:49

Press release

Majorel sets indicative price range and starts the offer period for planned private placement ahead of envisaged listing on Euronext Amsterdam

Luxembourg, 16 September 2021: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. ("Majorel", the "Company" and, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Majorel Group"), a leading global provider of next-generation end-to-end customer experience ("CX") solutions for digital-native and vertical leading brands, today announced the price range for the proposed private placement (the "Private Placement") and envisaged listing and trading of its registered shares (the "Shares") on Euronext Amsterdam.

Highlights:

The indicative price range for the Private Placement is set at EUR 32 to EUR 39 per placement share.

The Private Placement consists of a private placement of existing Shares to institutional investors in various jurisdictions.

The selling shareholders are offering an aggregate of 20,000,000 placement shares.

In addition, the selling shareholders have granted the Stabilization Manager an option to allocate additional Shares to cover potential over allotments, provided that such additional Shares will not exceed 15 percent of the final number of placement shares.

Majorel is currently a 50-50 venture between Bertelsmann and the Saham Group who will remain major shareholders in the Company, with Bertelsmann envisaged to continue consolidation post listing.

The Company and the selling shareholders have agreed with the underwriters that they will not sell any Shares from the date of the Underwriting Agreement until 180 days after the first day of trading (subject to customary exemptions such as with the prior written consent of the Joint Global Coordinators).

BNP Paribas, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners, with Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and UBS Investment Bank also acting as Joint Bookrunners.

The offer period is expected to commence on 16 September 2021 and is expected to end on 23 September 2021, subject to acceleration or extension of the timetable for the Private Placement. As of today there is no public market for the Shares. Application has been made to list and admit the Shares to trading on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "MAJ".

Pricing of the Private Placement is expected on 23 September 2021, first day of trading on 24 September 2021 and settlement on 28 September 2021.

The listing prospectus is expected to be approved by the Luxembourg Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (the "CSSF") on 23 September 2021.

Thomas Mackenbrock, CEO of Majorel Group said: "We are hugely encouraged by the initial response we have received from investors. A listing is the next logical step in Majorel's development and will further enhance our position as a leading player in the global CX industry. We look forward to welcoming new shareholders in the Company."



Risk Factors

Investing in Majorel involves certain risks. A description of these risks, which include risks relating to Majorel as well as risks relating to the Private Placement and its Shares, will be included in the prospectus to be published in connection with the listing.



About Majorel

We design, build and deliver next-generation end-to-end CX solutions for many of the world's most respected digital-native and vertical leading brands. Our comprehensive east-to-west global footprint in 31 countries across five continents, with more than 63,000 team members and 60 languages, allows us to deliver flexible solutions that leverage our expertise in cultural nuance, which we believe to be essential for true excellence in CX. We have deep domain expertise in tech-augmented front to-back-office CX. Additionally, we offer Digital Consumer Engagement, CX Consulting, and an innovative suite of Proprietary Digital Solutions for industry verticals. We are a global leader in Content Services, Trust & Safety. We believe the 'Majorel difference' to be our culture of entrepreneurship.

About Bertelsmann

Bertelsmann is a media, services and education company that operates in about 50 countries around the world. It includes the broadcaster RTL Group, the trade book publisher Penguin Random House, the magazine publisher Gruner + Jahr, the music company BMG, the service provider Arvato, the Bertelsmann Printing Group, the Bertelsmann Education Group and Bertelsmann Investments, an international network of funds. The company has around 130,000 employees and generated revenues of €17.3 billion in the financial year 2020. Bertelsmann stands for creativity and entrepreneurship. This combination promotes first-class media content and innovative service solutions that inspire customers around the world. Bertelsmann aspires to achieve climate neutrality by 2030. In 2021, Bertelsmann commemorates the 100th birthday of Reinhard Mohn, the Group's late post-war founder and longtime Chairman and CEO.

About Saham

Saham Group is a Moroccan based international investment company that operates in a variety of industries. Driven by a strong entrepreneurial approach, Saham first began in the insurance sector, eventually becoming Africa's industry leader with a presence in 30 countries. After selling its insurance business in 2018, the Group has invested further in strategic targeted partnerships in sectors such as customer experience services/BPO, real estate, education, and agriculture.

Contact

Investor Relations

Insa Calsow

EVP, Investor Relations

ir@majorel.com



Media Relations

Andrew Slater

SVP, Global Marketing & Communications

media@majorel.com



