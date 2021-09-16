Live and in-person, the EML and Nuapay teams will exhibit as sponsors of this year's largest European fintech conference, Money 20/20 Europe, in Amsterdam from Sept. 21 to 23, where the show will operate at full capacity.

EML Payments (ASX: EML) (S&P/ASX 200) and Nuapay will demonstrate a frictionless display of revolutionary payments and open banking technology in action as sponsors of M2020EU at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre in The Netherlands' top business district.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005062/en/

EML's and Nuapay's teams are counting down the days until, for the first time ever, they unveil the future of payments combining both businesses technologies under the one roof and welcoming delegates to their unique and immersive experience at stand A108

'Attendees will witness firsthand how combined; we're the next global force in the open banking and payments ecosystem,' stated Brian Hanrahan, CCO at Nuapay.

'We're transforming user experiences with our payments and open banking products internationally, as the fintech universe will observe,' confirmed Sarah Bowles, Group Chief Digital Officer at EML.

This year's visitors to Money 20/20 Europe can enjoy enhanced COVID-19-related event safety and hygiene measures and are free to use the EML and Nuapay discount code: EML200

About EML Payments

EML provides an innovative payment solutions platform, helping businesses all over the world create awesome customer experiences. Wherever money is in motion, our agile technology can power the payment process, so money can be moved quickly, conveniently and securely. We offer market-leading programme management and highly skilled payments expertise to create customisable feature-rich solutions for businesses, brands and their customers.

Nuapay is the open banking product suite that EML will bolster through its acquisition of Sentenial.

Come and explore the many opportunities our platform has to offer by visiting us at: EMLPayments.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005062/en/

Contacts:

For further information, please contact:

Sarah Bowles, Group Chief Digital Officer

EML Payments Limited (ASX: EML)

sbowles@emlpayments.com

+61 439 730 968

Marie O'Riordan, Global Director of Public Relations

EML Payments Limited (ASX: EML)

marie.oriordan@emlpayments.com pr@emlpayments.com

+44 207 183 5856 +353 46 94 2010 9