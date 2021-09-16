Tableau teams up with Viz for Social Good to offer climate campaigners a data makeover

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tableau , the world's leading analytics platform (NYSE: CRM), is partnering with not-for-profit community Viz for Social Good to provide climate charities with pro bono data visualisations. In the run up to the COP26 global climate conference, Viz for Social Good - a group of more than 1,000 data expert volunteers from around the world - will help charities analyse and present their data, and improve their data literacy. Well-designed data visualisations or 'vizzes' transform the way that people understand information.

Neil Richards, Director of Editorial at Viz for Social Good said, "If your climate non-profit or social initiative needs help with data, we are here for you. Our volunteers have designed data visualisations for dozens of non-profits over the past four years, helping them transform their data into visualisations to promote social good in campaigns, annual reports, websites, social media, and more. As organisations prepare for COP26 in November we welcome requests from anyone working to tackle the climate crisis."

"Our volunteers can help you tell compelling stories from data, whether that's to raise awareness, promote a particular call-to-action, or even improve your business operations. We can use any campaigning data you have, it could be your own research findings or publicly available data."

Chris Lindsay, Head of EMEA Marketing, Tableau said, "Our mission is to help people see and understand data. Currently, there's no greater use of data than to communicate the urgency of climate action. We see everyday how data visualisations are transformative for our customers - often making the invisible visible for the first time. Viz for Social Good is harnessing this power of data visualisation for social change and we are proud to partner with them on this initiative."

Tableau's parent company Salesforce is a Partner sponsor of COP26 . The climate-related data visualisations created by Viz for Social Good using Tableau - subject to the charities' permission - will be available to view online as part of the Tableau Public platform during COP26 (1-12 November 2021).

Any climate crisis organizations interested in working with Viz for Social Good should get in touch with the organisation using this contact form . Visit Viz for Social Good for more information on how their collaborations work .

Viz for Social Good has previously collaborated with Bridges to Prosperity, Crowd2Map, Furniture Bank Toronto, Academics Without Borders, United Nations Development Programme, and UNICEF. The team has presented multiple times to the United Nations and had visualisations on display in front of world leaders.

