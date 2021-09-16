The U.S. solar industry faces a moral dilemma, writes Paula Mints of SPV Market Research. Either continue to deploy projects and set aside concerns about forced labor in China's Xinjiang region, or source PV cells and modules from elsewhere, while bearing higher costs, in the pursuit of urgent action against climate change.From pv magazine 09/2021 The Biden administration has big plans for fighting climate change in the United States, including aggressive infrastructure aims. Solar will play a big part in the new agenda, and participants along the value chain are optimistic. Developers are gearing ...

