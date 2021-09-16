Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals im Rallyemodus! Aber jetzt wirklich krass!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CRX0 ISIN: DK0061549052 Ticker-Symbol: 70R 
Frankfurt
16.09.21
08:04 Uhr
1,385 Euro
+0,005
+0,36 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAPSPEOPLE A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAPSPEOPLE A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
16.09.2021 | 09:05
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: MapsPeople A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of employee warrants

The share capital of MapsPeople has been increased. The admittance to trading
and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 17 September 2021 in
the ISIN below. 



ISIN:            DK0061549052   
----------------------------------------------
Name:            MapsPeople    
----------------------------------------------
Volume before change:    54,801,600 shares
----------------------------------------------
Change:           30,000 shares  
----------------------------------------------
Volume after change:     54,831,600 shares
----------------------------------------------
Exercise price, new shares: DKK 0,02     
----------------------------------------------
Denomination:        DKK 0,02     
----------------------------------------------
Short name:         MAPS       
----------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:        224523      
----------------------------------------------







For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Grant Thornton, Jesper
Skaarup Vestergaard, tel. (+45) 31 79 90 00.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1015721
MAPSPEOPLE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.