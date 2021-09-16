First North Denmark: MapsPeople A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of employee warrants

The share capital of MapsPeople has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 17 September 2021 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0061549052 ---------------------------------------------- Name: MapsPeople ---------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 54,801,600 shares ---------------------------------------------- Change: 30,000 shares ---------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 54,831,600 shares ---------------------------------------------- Exercise price, new shares: DKK 0,02 ---------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 0,02 ---------------------------------------------- Short name: MAPS ---------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 224523 ---------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Grant Thornton, Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, tel. (+45) 31 79 90 00. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1015721