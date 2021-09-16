Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.09.2021
East Africa Metals im Rallyemodus! Aber jetzt wirklich krass!
16.09.2021 | 09:17
Lineal Services: Lineal Opens Middle East HQ in Dubai and Continues Expanding Its Offerings Globally

DUBAI, Arab Emirates, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lineal Services, a global AI-enabled legal data services organization, announced today the continued growth of its global operations by opening its Middle Eastern headquarters in Dubai, UAE.

Lineal will provide AI-enabled eDiscovery services for law firms and corporations digital forensics and regulatory needs. Located in Dubai, the new office expansion further enables Lineal to meet the round-the-clock needs of global clients with litigation and regulatory matters.

"The Middle East is an underserved legal tech market and I'm happy our client base has pulled us there," said Damon Goduto, Partner at Lineal. "In typical Lineal fashion we will work hard to understand the local culture and demand. We look forward to solving our clients' challenges. Data knows no geographic boundaries."

"We have had our sights on the UAE for some time and are excited to announce the launch of the Dubai office," said Martin Pollard, Managing Director at Lineal. "This location gives Lineal a gateway to the Middle East and Africa, where we can host our clients' data and comply with the local data protection laws. A significant step forward in our strategic global footprint."

Lineal has continued to expand its legal data services across the globe, offering true follow-the-sun client support. Lineal looks forward to growing the team in Dubai and expanding their global technology capabilities in 2022 and beyond.

For more information, please visit: https://www.linealservices.com

About Lineal - Lineal Services), is a global legal data services organization leveraging AI and process-driven workflows to solve information governance, discovery, privacy, compliance, DSAR, conversion, and cyber issues for law firms and corporations. Headquartered in London, and with offices throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, Lineal has been delivering pioneering solutions since 2009.

For media inquiries, please contact:
marketing@linealservices.com

Connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

