- (PLX AI) - Calliditas competitor Travere signed a license agreement for its IgAN therapy, sparsentan, with Vifor Pharma.
- • Sparsentan is a potential first-in-class treatment to address significant unmet medical need in rare kidney disorders focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and IgA nephropathy (IgAN)
- • Travere receives a USD 55 million upfront payment and is eligible for additional regulatory and commercial milestones, as well as tiered royalties on net sales
- • NOTE: in July, Calliditas partnered with STADA to license its own IgAN therapy, with an upfront payment of USD 24 million
