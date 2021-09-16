Wind power production continues to grow: Caverion enabling the connection of significant wind power production to the national grid in Finland

HELSINKI, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion has signed a contract with Fingrid Oyj, Finland's transmission system operator, for the construction of a 400/110 kV substation in Valkeus, Pyhäjoki. The substation will support the growth of wind power production and enable the connection of more than 600 MW of wind power to the grid. Caverion will act as EPC contractor (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) for the substation main project.

Most of Finland's wind power is located in North Ostrobothnia and, thanks to the region's excellent wind conditions, more and more wind power capacity is being planned and built in the area. There are currently more than 80 wind power projects at different stages of planning in North Ostrobothnia area. The construction of the new substation will contribute to the realisation of these investments. "There is a significant amount of wind power generation under construction in the vicinity of the new substation, and sufficiently strong transmission connections are needed to transmit electricity. The Valkeus substation will be one of our most significant substation investments in the coming years as we develop the national grid to meet the needs of growing wind power production," says Jari Tiusanen, Project Manager at Fingrid.

In addition to enabling the connection of new wind turbines to the grid, the new substation will improve the operating conditions for existing wind power production in the surrounding area.

"We are delighted to be working with Fingrid on a project that will play an important role in enabling the growth of wind power generation and achieving Finland's climate goals. Caverion's professionals are building performance in the energy sector in many ways: in significant investments and in maintenance of production plants," says Elina Engman, Head of Caverion Industry division.

The project will be completed in autumn 2023. The total value of the investment is approximately EUR 30 million.

Caverion has decades of experience in electricity transmission and distribution systems, as well as in substations. Read more about our services

For further information, please contact: Päivi Pyötsiä, Communications and Marketing Manager, Caverion Industry, tel. +358 40 5468 071, paivi.pyotsia@caverion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/wind-power-production-continues-to-grow--caverion-enabling-the-connection-of-significant-wind-power-,c3416220

The following files are available for download: