Solar Team Eindhoven has developed an experimental mobile house that is powered exclusively by vehicle-integrated PV and is claimed to achieve a range of 730km, on a sunny day and at a, moderate speed of up to 85kph. The vehicle is equipped with a foldable PV system that can be unfolded and produce more power when the vehicle is not in motion.Solar Team Eindhoven, a multidisciplinary student team from the Eindhoven University of Technology, has developed a prototype of a PV-powered mobile home that is claimed to be fully independent from grid electricity for both living and driving. "The vehicle ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...