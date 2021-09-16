DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Announcement on the First Grant of the 2021 A-Share Options to the Participants
Qingdao / Shanghai / Hongkong / Frankfurt, 16 September 2021 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) yesterday published an announcement on the First Grant of the 2021 A-Share Options to the Participants in accordance with applicable trading rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the Hongkong Stock Exchange and applicable PRC laws.
Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 29 July 2021, the circular dated 31 August 2021 (the 'Circular') and the poll results announcement dated 15 September 2021 in relation to, among others, the proposed adoption of the 2021 A-Share Option Incentive Scheme (the 'Incentive Scheme').
For more details, please visit the website of Hongkong Stock Exchange at
