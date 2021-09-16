Announcement on Proposal on the New Issue of H-Shares

Qingdao / Shanghai / Hongkong / Frankfurt, 16 September 2021 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) yesterday published an announcement on Proposal on the New Issue of H-Shares in accordance with applicable trading rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the Hongkong Stock Exchange and applicable PRC laws.

The Board is pleased to announce that on the Board meeting held on 15 September 2021, the Company has passed the 'Resolution on the Issue and Listing of New H-Shares on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited' and other relevant resolutions, pursuant to which, the Company proposed to allot and issue not more than 73,000,000 H-Shares (representing 0.78% and 2.59% of the total number of issued Shares and H-Shares, respectively) under the General Mandate approved on the general meeting held on 25 June 2021 and the net proceeds will mainly be used for overseas business expansion and investment in ESG related areas. The Proposed New Issue of H-Shares and listing is subject to approval by CSRC and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Upon obtaining the relevant regulatory approvals and further consideration and approval by the Board, the Company will formulate the terms of the Proposed New Issue within the approved scope before entering into the relevant final agreements.

As at the date of this announcement, the Company has not entered into subscription or placing agreement with any placee.

As the Proposal on the New Issue of H-Shares is subject to approvals and the completion of the Proposed New Issue will be conditional upon the satisfaction of certain conditions, the Proposed New Issue may or may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

For more details, please visit the website of Hongkong Stock Exchange at

https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/sehk/2021/0916/2021091600021.pdf



