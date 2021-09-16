- (PLX AI) - Thales Australian future submarines: Thales confirms all its financial targets.
- • Thales is exposed to the Australian program at 2 levels: as a supplier of subsystems to Lockheed Martin, and as a 35% shareholder of Naval Group
- • Says order book with Lockheed Martin is not material at the scale of Thales, since it amounts to less than €30 million, ie less than 0.1% of the total order book of
- €34.6 billion
- • In addition, Thales does not expect any material impact of this announcement on the Group's 2021 EBIT through Naval Group's contribution
- • Thales confirms 2021 targets: sales of EUR 15.8-16.3 billion, and EBIT margin 9.8-10.3%
