Phenom, the global leader in Talent Experience Management (TXM), is presenting today at Gartner's virtual Reimagine HR EMEA Conference. The session, titled "Phenom TXM: The Experience-First Platform for Attracting and Retaining Talent," is scheduled to start at 1:40 p.m. British Summer Time. It will examine how a unified, AI-driven approach to talent experiences helps candidates find the right job faster, employees learn and evolve, recruiters efficiently discover best-fit talent, and hiring managers make stronger decisions with data.

Phenom Associate Vice President for Talent Experience Strategy Dr. Benoit Hardy-Vallée will lead the demo, leveraging his years of research on the future of work to demonstrate the connection between every stakeholder interaction throughout the talent lifecycle. Attendees will discover how AI and automation help find the most suitable talent for a position, empower employees to upskill, and accelerate sourcing efforts while cutting time to fill.

"Gartner's Reimagine HR Conference is the perfect venue to highlight the importance of AI and automation's pivotal role in the changing world of HR," said Hardy-Vallée. "Europe's most innovative talent management leaders will be in attendance, and we're excited to explore the Phenom platform with them."

Phenom's platform personalizes and automates the talent journey for candidates, recruiters, employees and management with Career Site, Chatbot, CRM, CMS, SMS and Email Campaigns, University Recruiting, Internal Mobility, Career Pathing, Diversity Inclusion, Talent Marketplace, Gigs, Referrals, Hiring Manager and Analytics.

Over 100 companies across the EMEA market have adopted Phenom's platform to upgrade their talent experiences. As demand for Talent Experience Management has spiked over the last year, Phenom acquired two Europe-based companies and opened an office in Munich to complement its European headquarters in Rotterdam. Over 100 Phenom employees are based in countries including Germany, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom.

About Phenom

Phenom is a global HR technology company with a purpose to help a billion people find the right job. As a result, employers improve their talent acquisition and talent management efforts by helping candidates and employees find the right job, recruiters identify and engage the right talent, and management optimizes HR strategy, process and spend. Phenom was ranked among the fastest-growing technology companies in the 2020 Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and won a regional 2020 Timmy Award for launching and optimizing HelpOneBillion.com.

Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom also has offices in India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005265/en/

Contacts:

Dan Norton, Public Relations Manager, Phenom

dan.norton@phenompeople.com

267-270-5630