Donnerstag, 16.09.2021
East Africa Metals im Rallyemodus! Aber jetzt wirklich krass!
Xetra-Orderbuch

WKN: A3CPHR ISIN: SE0015672282 
Tradegate
16.09.21
10:18 Uhr
8,850 Euro
+0,850
+10,62 %
16.09.2021 | 10:17
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Stressed market conditions in derivatives on Betsson (167/21)

Nasdaq has decided to call for stressed market conditions in derivatives on
Betsson AB (BETSB) until close of business as of September 16, 2021. 

Stressed market conditions in derivatives is called for when the underlying
asset to a derivative experience high and short term intraday volatility or
when other factors causes high uncertainty in the pricing of derivatives. When
stressed market is called for it means that market makers are allowed to quote
prices with double the normal spread. 

For contact information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1015739
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
