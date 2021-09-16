The team from ProAmpac, formerly RAP, invites LUNCH! 2021 attendees to visit Stand D 50 for the industry debut of RecycAll Freshpack. A market first, the RecycAll Freshpack sandwich skillet is an all-fiber sandwich skillet with a window, considered plastic-free in the United Kingdom and Europe.

A Market First: The ProAmpac RecycAll Freshpack sandwich skillet is an all-fiber sandwich skillet with a window, considered plastic-free in the United Kingdom and Europe. It provides much easier recycling for consumers. (Photo: Business Wire)

The 21-23 Sept. LUNCH! 2021 event will be the hands-on introduction of the ProAmpac RecycAll Freshpack, offering food-to-go industry members a chance to examine and learn more about the window sandwich wedge cellulose container that provides much easier recycling for consumers. It is also an opportunity for industry members to cheer on this innovative skillet by casting a positive vote in the show's Innovation Challenge.

ProAmpac developed the all-fiber recyclable sandwich skillet in partnership with Greencore Group plc. over an 18-month period. A leader in flexible packaging and material science with headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, ProAmpac is widely recognized for its collaborative innovation approach to packaging design. Earlier this year, ProAmpac expanded into flexible packaging for ready-to-eat and fresh prepared foods sold at retail with the acquisition of Rapid Action Packaging (RAP).

Greencore announced, on 27 July 2021the recyclable skillet, stating products will have the exact same shelf life as if they were packaged in a traditional skillet, "due to the precise level of moisture resistance provided." The containers are in field trials at retailers throughout the autumn in the UK. Pending successful consumer trials, "rollout will begin later this year," Greencore said.

"Partnering with an industry-leading company like Greencore is critical in bringing to market the latest in sustainable food packaging innovations," said Graham Williams, ProAmpac's global managing director of fresh food packaging.

"We are excited to invite the foodservice community to visit us during LUNCH! to see our latest innovations and learn more about ProAmpac's breadth of capabilities," continued Williams.

Lunch! announced its popular Innovation Challenge returns this year. Attendees are invited to vote for their favorite product at the Innovation Challenge gallery before 4 p.m. on day one of the event. Those with the most votes will be judged on day two.

To set up a meeting during the show or learn how ProAmpac's fresh-food-to-go team can help you, please contact Benn Ely at Benn.Ely@ProAmpac.com or visit our website.

