Donnerstag, 16.09.2021
East Africa Metals im Rallyemodus! Aber jetzt wirklich krass!
WKN: A1CSR6 ISIN: FI4000008719 
Frankfurt
16.09.21
08:06 Uhr
33,500 Euro
-0,500
-1,47 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARE OF TIKKURILA OYJ WILL BE DELISTED FROM NASDAQ HELSINKI

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 16 SEPTEMBER 2021 SHARES

THE SHARE OF TIKKURILA OYJ WILL BE DELISTED FROM NASDAQ HELSINKI

On the basis of the Finnish Companies Act, the right and duty of a majority
shareholder to redeem the shares held by other shareholders in Tikkurila Oyj
exists. The share of Tikkurila Oyj will be delisted from Nasdaq Helsinki when
the ownership of all shares of Tikkurila Oyj has been transferred to the
redeemer in the redemption process. 

According to the Finnish Companies Act, if the existence of the right of
redemption has been confirmed by a res judicata judgement or if the arbitrators
consider this to be clearly the case, but there is no agreement or order
regarding the redemption price, the share shall be transferred to the redeemer
at once, if the redeemer posts security for the payment of the redemption price
and the arbitrators approve the security. 


Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
