Globalization Partners: Daymond John Joins Speaker Line up for 2021 PANGEO Global Employment Conference

BOSTON, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globalization Partners which makes it fast and easy for companies to hire anyone, anywhere within minutes, via its global employment platform, today announced Daymond John, The FUBU founder, CEO and star of ABC's Shark Tank is joining the speaker line-up for its PANGEO Conference taking place October 20-22, 2021.

PANGEO is Globalization Partners' annual conference designed to equip companies with new ideas, skills, and best practices to thrive in the new world of global remote work. It will bring together visionaries from around the world, who will discuss key trends, strategies, and personal experiences - designed to help organizations build fast and agile remote teams.

Daymond John is a multiple New York Times bestselling author and a defining entrepreneurial voice of his generation. The founder and CEO of fashion house FUBU with $6 billion in sales worldwide is currently starring in his 12th season of ABC's Shark Tank. He has reinvigorated entrepreneurship throughout his career and was recently named number 2 on LinkedIn's Top 20 Voices, a list of the top influencers, who are using their voice to help analyze today's changing world of work.

"Everything about work has changed, from the way we commute or don't commute to how we interact with our colleagues on-a-daily-basis. Daymond has been reinventing and refocusing workplace and entrepreneurial trends for decades and he is still doing it," said Nicole Sahin, CEO and Founder, Globalization Partners. "The PANGEO Conference is focused on the future of work and preparing for changes to come, and I can't wait to hear what Daymond has to say," continued Sahin.

Several other speakers will be joining Daymond John on the PANGEO virtual stages including:

Nicole Sahin , Founder and CEO Globalization Partners

, Founder and CEO Globalization Partners Safi Bahcall , bestselling author of LoonShots

, bestselling author of LoonShots Kathleen Kennedy , Executive Director, MIT Center for Collective Intelligence; Senior Director, MIT Horizon

, Executive Director, MIT Center for Collective Intelligence; Senior Director, MIT Horizon Pete Tiliakos , HR Technology & Services Research Director, NelsonHall

, HR Technology & Services Research Director, NelsonHall Betsy Bula , All-Remote Evangelist, GitLab

, All-Remote Evangelist, GitLab Marc Coleman , Founder & CEO, UNLEASH

, Founder & CEO, UNLEASH Jill Neilson , VP of Global Services, Sequoia

For a complete list of PANGEO speakers and more information about the conference, click here. To register for the conference please use this link.

About Globalization Partners

Hire anyone, anywhere, quickly, and easily. Use our AI-driven, automated, fully compliant global employment platform powered by our in-house worldwide HR experts. Trust the named industry leader that consistently attains 98 percent customer satisfaction ratings. Globalization Partners: Succeed Faster

To learn more, please visit: globalization-partners.com or connect with us via Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, or check out our Blog.

