An SPV formed by Westerly Winds and Hiro Capital has come together to invest in Elvie, the revolutionary health and lifestyle brand developing iconic products for women, as part of the Femtech firm's $97M Series C funding round. The Westerly Winds-Hiro SVP aligns with both firms' ESG focus on investing in impactful technologies.

Founded in 2013 by CEO Tania Boler, Elvie brings together a team of world-class engineers, designers and business minds to develop extraordinary products that improve women's lives revolutionizing categories which had been overlooked for many years, including breast pumps and pelvic floor health.

Elvie's products include Elvie Trainer, an award-winning gamified Kegel trainer, and Elvie Pump, the world's first silent wearable breast pump. Elvie is the number one retailer in its category in the US and UK, and is a leader in the emerging femtech category which is expected to be a $50 billion market by 2025.

Maria S. Eitel, Founder Nike Foundation, Girl Effect commented: "For literally all of history, women's unique health needs and wellness desires have been undervalued and ignored. The team at Elvie is breaking new ground and creating new markets. It is a win-win for customers, investors, and the world, all benefiting from empowered, healthy, strong women".

Jean Campbell, British Fashion Model, added: "In investing in Elvie I am proud to support a company where women are solving female needs. I have friends who in using the products extol the virtues of the female influence!"

Edward Van Cutsem, Founding Partner of Westerly Winds said: "We see tremendous opportunity in bringing a female-centric approach to innovation and technology to address women's health and wellness. Elvie's track record is impressive and we're excited to back Tania and the broader team in this exciting new chapter."

Cherry Freeman, General Partner at Hiro Capital added: "We are delighted to be investing in Elvie in partnership with Westerly Winds, alongside BlackRock and BGF. Tania is an extraordinary, passionate entrepreneur who has built one of the world's leading femtech innovators. Hiro invests in brilliant, ethical creators building the next generation of games, fitness technology and digital wellness Tania's vision is a perfect fit with our values as a fund."

About Westerly Winds

Westerly Winds is a venture investor with the mission to address the challenges that many entrepreneurs face when building companies and specialised asset management businesses in their formative years. We back and invest in dynamic visionary founders and companies that have the potential to become an integral part of the 'new economy'. https://www.westerly-winds.com/

About Hiro Capital

Hiro Capital is a London Luxembourg technology Venture Capital fund which invests in UK, US and European innovators in Games, Metaverse Technology, Esports, Digital Sports and Connected Wellness. We invest both in front-end Content and Product creators and in deep tech Metaverse applications of Cloud, Mobile, Streaming, Big Data, AI, Wearables, AR and VR technologies. Our core belief is that Games, Esports, Digital Sports and Wellness will be a central pillar of Entertainment, Economic and Social Life in the mid 21st century. We invest in the innovators who are building that future. https://hiro.capital/

