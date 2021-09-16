- (PLX AI) - Camurus says FDA grants Orphan Drug Designation in the US for CAM2029 for the treatment of polycystic liver disease.
- • Polycystic liver disease (PLD) is a rare, genetic, and chronic disorder characterized by progressive growth of cysts in the liver which can cause severe symptoms and result in an impaired quality of life of patients
- • There is today no approved pharmacological treatment available for PLD
- • "The orphan drug designation for CAM2029 is a significant milestone in our efforts to develop an effective pharmacological treatment for people with polycystic liver disease and a recognition of the importance of our overall development program for CAM2029," says Dr. Fredrik Tiberg, CEO and Head of R&D at Camurus
