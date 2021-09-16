Argenta, the only combined global contract research organization (CRO) and contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to animal health, announced today that it has acquired Klifovet, the leading CRO and Regulatory Affairs consultancy organization in Europe. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. Klifovet founder and CEO Dr. Klaus Hellmann will continue to lead Klifovet and will join Argenta's senior leadership team.

Founded in 1997 by Dr. Klaus Hellmann and located in Munich, Germany, Klifovet has built a leading reputation in the animal health industry, providing extensive expertise in clinical research and regulatory affairs. Its ~50 employees have had successful involvement in hundreds of studies, and their expertise and knowledge has been critical to numerous marketing authorizations for pharmaceutical, biological, immunological, and novel therapies. Its client base comprises the world's top animal health and nutrition companies as well as many promising startups.

"The acquisition of Klifovet, and the expansion into the EU, is part of Argenta's growth strategy and provides our customers the opportunity for a seamless, global Molecule to Market product development experience," said Ben Russell, CEO of Argenta. "Importantly, Argenta and Klifovet share strategic and cultural values built around customer excellence, teamwork, partnership, and innovation. I am very pleased to welcome Klifovet as a valued member of the Argenta Group and collectively work to continue to advance animal health to the benefit of our clients."

The combined business will be a global, full-value strategic partner, stimulating innovation and supporting large and small animal health and nutrition companies. Klifovet will particularly complement Argenta's Clinical Regulatory Services team based in the United States, offering an unparalleled level of expertise, and access to the largest transatlantic CRO capability in animal health.

"Joining forces with the Argenta Group is 100% in line with Klifovet's vision of becoming the leading international full-service provider for the development and maintenance of products for animal health, nutrition and wellbeing. The two leading CROs, with a presence in the EU and US, combined with the know-how and capabilities in manufacturing, regulatory services, project management, and product development, create the world's leading animal health CDMO and CRO. It provides unique and excellent opportunities for both our clients and employees. I am truly convinced this to be a perfect fit and look forward to a great future within the Argenta Group," said Klaus Hellmann, CEO of Klifovet.

Argenta was advised on the transaction by Stonehaven Consulting AG, a global consulting firm focused on animal health.

About Argenta

Founded in 2006 in New Zealand, Argenta's talented, diverse and committed employees work on a daily basis to deliver excellence in animal health to customers around the world. With research and GMP manufacturing operations in New Zealand, the United States and the United Kingdom, Argenta holds a unique position as the only combined global contract research organization (CRO) and contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to animal health. Argenta operates from "Molecule to Market" in partnership with customers of all sizes from all corners of the world, supporting their Research Development, clinical research, regulatory, scale up and manufacturing needs along their veterinary product development journey. For more information about Argenta, please visit www.argentaglobal.com

About Klifovet

Klifovet AG, based in Munich, Germany, was founded in 1997 and is a full-service Contract Research and Development Organization (CRO), offering regulatory affairs, pre-clinical and clinical studies, GMP compliant manufacturing including clinical supplies, quality assurance, data management and statistical analyses for the animal health and nutrition industry. Where relevant, the organization assures that services comply with VICH GCP, GLP, GCP, GMP, GPhVP and ISO 9001 requirements. Klifovet supports its clients in all aspects of the development and maintenance of products for the animal health and nutrition market. For more information about Klifovet, please visit www.klifovet.com.

